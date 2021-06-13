ARMYs Are Losing It Over Jungkook Showing Off His Tattoos At Muster: Sowoozoo

To commemorate eight years of BTS, members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook held a two-day fan meetup on June 13 and June 14 known as Muster: Sowoozoo. The event has already been full of iconic surprises, such as the group performing Suga’s solo single “Daechwita” together. But so far, one of the best parts of Muster: Sowoozoo has been seeing Jungkook proudly show off his tattoos for the first time during a performance, and ARMYs are living for it.

ICYMI, the BTS star has gotten inked plenty of times over the years, getting a full tattoo sleeve as well as several finger tattoos. But South Korea is the only country where tattooing is illegal without a medical license, and as a result, Jungkook frequently covers his ink during public appearances. Recently, South Korean lawmaker Ryu Ho-jeong even shared a pic of him covering his finger tattoos with bandages on a local TV show in an attempt to the change the country’s legislation against tattooing.

Even so, Jungkook has gotten more and more confident about showing off his ink recently. While promoting BTS’ summer anthem “Butter,” he displayed his sleeve tattoo publicly for the first time. But ARMYs were delighted to see that during Muster: Sowoozoo, Jungkook sported short sleeves and proudly displayed his ink in all its glory. Needless to say, Twitter was ablaze.

While this is the first time Jungkook showed off his tattoos during to a performance, ARMYs have already spent plenty of time decoding what his ink means. He has over 20 tattoos, primarily on his right hand and arm. Many of them are direct tributes to BTS, from an ARMY tattoo on his hand to a tattoo that reads “0613” under his right thumb (aka the date when BTS debuted in 2013) to ink under his elbow that says “The Most Beautiful Moment in Life” in Chinese characters (a throwback to BTS’ 2015 HYYH era). There are tattoos dedicated to his love of music, such as his microphone and treble clef ink. Plenty also pay homage to his Korean identity, including three black lines beneath his right arm that fans connected to the Korean flag, and a tiger in the shape of the Korean Peninsula, because the animals are closely connected to Korean culture. And these are just a few examples!

Between his cool tattoos and his eyebrow piercing, one thing is clear: Jungkook’s 2021 Muster: Sowoozoo look is everything. Bring on Night 2!