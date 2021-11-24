BTS Had Epic Moves In This Clip From Their Crosswalk Concert With James Corden

BTS consistently deliver breathtaking performances, and their latest concert was no different. The band quite literally stopped traffic on Nov. 23 when they performed an impromptu concert in the streets of Los Angeles. While the full video has yet to be released, the first look at BTS’ crosswalk concert is everything.

BTS put on the performance with the help of The Late Late Show host James Corden, who has been known to throw crosswalk concerts in the past with artists like Harry Styles and Will Smith. But BTS commanded the city streets like no other with their epic performance of “Dynamite.” Corden surprised ARMYs with a 34-second clip of the performance and teased the full video to come at a later date.

“Before tonight's #LateLateShow with @bts_twt, here's a little peek at the incredible Crosswalk Concert they filmed today that will air in an upcoming episode!” Corden tweeted. In the preview, BTS danced alongside a slew of backup dancers with a large number of spectators nearby. The citizens of LA may have been slightly confused by the concert at first, but it looks like they were treated to the ultimate show.

Watch the sneak peek below.

The K-pop band filmed the “impromptu” performance ahead of their Nov. 23 appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, during which they blessed fans with an epic live rendition of “Permission To Dance,” as well as an interview with Corden.

Watch BTS perform on The Late Late Show With James Corden below.

The members of BTS know how to bust a move like it’s nobody’s business, and their dance party in the streets of LA had me up and dancing at home. I can’t wait for the full crosswalk concert to air.