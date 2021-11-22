It finally happened, ARMYs. Months after dropping their “My Universe” collab in September, BTS and Coldplay performed their song for the first time at the 2021 American Music Awards. As expected, their live team-up was *everything*. In fact, it was so good that fans called it the highlight of the night. You need to see ARMYs’ reactions to BTS and Coldplay’s “My Universe” performance, because they express how we all felt watching the duo take the stage.

BTS and Coldplay originally dropped “My Universe” on Friday, Sept. 24. The single was a massive hit; it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, which marked BTS’ sixth No. 1 single and Coldplay’s second. The two met up in New York in September to celebrate the release of their first collaboration together, and after two months, they finally reunited at the 2021 AMAs, where they gave fans a mind-blowing performance of “My Universe.”

The bands looked like they were having so much fun together on stage as they all belted out the lyrics to the song. It was a big moment, especially considering BTS hasn’t performed live in front of fans for nearly two years due to shutdowns of live music performances. ARMYs couldn’t have been happier to see the guys on stage again.

BTS was also supposed to hit the stage with Megan Thee Stallion to perform the remix of their hit song, “Butter.” However, on Saturday, Nov. 20, Megan suddenly canceled her scheduled appearance and explained why on Twitter. She wrote, “Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!”

While Megan unfortunately couldn’t be there with BTS, ARMYs were happy the group still got to perform with Coldplay. Plus, BTS still gave an awesome solo performance of “Butter” to close out the awards show. Double win for fans!