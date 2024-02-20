This February has seen a resurgence of a lot of age-old debates on social media. Earlier this month, Henry Cavill shared a hot take that reignited the sex scene discourse. And recently, Billie Eilish revived another hot topic: Should TikTokers be at awards shows? As TikTok becomes a notable staple in pop culture, popular (and sometimes controversial) creators on the platform are getting a golden ticket to the Grammys, the Met Gala, and now, the People’s Choice Awards. It’s clear that Eilish has noticed this trend, and her recent reaction didn’t sit right with Bryce Hall.

So, let’s backtrack. On Feb. 19, Eilish appeared at the People’s Choice Awards, where she won TV Performance of the Year for her role in Swarm. However, that’s not what caught social media’s attention. Later in the night, she was seen talking to Kylie Minogue about the crowd of celebrities who attended the show.

“There’s some like…TikTokers here,” Eilish seemed to say in a now-viral clip, her hand briefly covering her mouth as though she didn’t want the cameras to hear her. Despite the attempt, her words were loud and clear.

Many viewers thought Eilish’s comment was shady, considering some people believe online creators shouldn’t attend the same ceremonies as A-list celebrities. Other users have disagreed with this take, and even noted that certain popular influencers are the new celebrities. Meanwhile, those on X (formerly known as Twitter) think Eilish’s words were taken out of context, and that she was merely pointing out a fact.

To be fair, there were many TikTokers at the award show, including Harry Daniels — who asked actors dated hypothetical questions on the red carpet — and Hall.

Shortly after Eilish’s reaction went viral, Hall responded to the discourse on... well, TikTok. “I’m just going to address this clip of Billie Eilish being disgusted that TikTokers were at the People’s Choice. I was one of them,” he began the Feb. 20 video. “First off, Billie Eilish, I am so sorry that I didn't acknowledge your greatness and bow down to you being another human being.”

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hall bowed in front of the camera, before adding that “everyone that attended the award show were invited by People’s Choice.” He then ended the video on a satirical note, stating Eilish’s reaction made him second guess being a fan of her music.

“The most sad thing...,” he trailed off, wiping away a nonexistent tear. “The most sad thing is I was a Billie Eilish stan. I stanned you. And now, I don’t think I can renegade to any of your songs anymore. So thanks for taking out all my content.”

Well, this drama wasn’t on my 2024 bingo card.