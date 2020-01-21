The Lyrics To "Lottery" By K Camp Made The Renegade Dance Famous On TikTok

TikTokers might have mastered The Chunky Cheese, The 223, Spooky, Scary Skeletons, and more dance moves, but it's now 2020, and the Renegade is what it's all about. The Renegade dance challenge is a viral sensation that the biggest TikTok stars like Charli D'Amelio, Dani Jones, Gemma, and more have had a blast recreating. But, did you know the Renegade song isn't even called Renegade? It was named for the lyrics to "Lottery" by K Camp.

Yup, you read that right. The Renegade Dance song is actually a song called "Lottery" that was released by Kristopher “K CAMP” Campbell in 2019. The rap song quickly became one of TikTok's most popular dance challenges, with so many posts being made that even professional dancers started to create step-by-step YouTube videos for social media users to learn the choreography.

Celebrities including Kourtney Kardashian, Bella Thorne, and Millie Bobby-Brown have even tried their own "Renegade" dance videos. Kardashian, along with her son Mason and David Dobrik, adorably did the "Renegade" challenge on Monday, Jan. 20, so, basically, everyone is getting in on the fun.

If you're looking to lip sync along to the lyrics when it's time to bust out your Renegade moved, I've got the full lyrics to K Camp's "Lottery" — aka "Renegade" — here for you.

The most important part of the song for the "Renegade" dance challenge is the intro:

Yeah, (Renegade, Renegade, Renegade)

Go, go, go, go

Go, go, go, go

Go, go, go, go

Go, go, go, go, let's go

But the rest of lyrics read:

Cash on me like I hit the lottery

Hoes will trip, watch them how they follow me

Hunnids blue, yeah I got them all on me

Go, go, go, go, let's go

Prada shoes, yeah I keep a style on me

Pretty freaks, make them b*tches pile on me

Rat party, I got thirty thou' on me

Go, go, go, go, let's go

Too much cake, all these b*tches want a piece

Hunnid racks, I threw ten on top of my teeth

Diamond choker, VVS, I can't breathe

Go, go, go, go, let's go

Saint Laurent, Maniere, Givenchy Gucci goggles, Gucci buckles, Gucci skis

You gon' cuff that ho, we know that ho a freak

Go, go, go, go, let's go

Cash on me, like I hit the lottery

Hoes will trip, watch them how they follow me

Hunnids blue, yeah I got them all on me

Prada shoes, yeah I keep a style on me

Pretty freaks, make them bitches pile on me

Rat party, I got thirty thou' on me

Go, go, go, go, let's go

I know shooters, in DC, Bradley BealShawty thick, she say "I don't miss no meals"

Buddy broke, you know you can't front the bills

Go, go, go, go, let's go

Shrimp and lobsters, his and hers, it's a date

We gon' eat, she gon' eat, it's a plate

Make them racks, spend them racks, give or take

Cash on me, like I hit the lottery

Hoes will trip, watch them how they follow me

Hunnids blue, yeah I got them all on me

Go, go, go, go, let's go

Prada shoes, yeah I keep a style on me

Pretty freaks, make them bitches pile on me

Rat party, I got thirty thou' on me

You can listen to "Lottery" in full below: