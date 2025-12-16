Brittany Snow addresses plastic surgery rumors.

Brittany Snow is setting the record straight on plastic surgery rumors. According to the Hunting Wives actor, she has steered clear of any surgery. On Nov. 6, a popular Instagram account run by an injector, shared a video on Instagram with before-and-after photos of Snow. The caption called out Botox and injectables for helping celebrities get “balanced results.”

However, people in the comments section seemed to think more invasive cosmetic procedures happened — there were plenty of guesses about nose jobs, blephs, and other surgeries. Over a month later, Snow herself chimed in to clarify things.

“I’ve never had any surgery. Not one. No nose job, (people have told me I needed one! But no) no eyelids, no facelift. Nothing,” Snow commented on Dec. 11. “I lost baby weight in my face, minimal Botox and lasers. Just for the record.”

Snow has previously opened up about her beauty go-tos — and in addition to Botox and lasers, the actor is also a fan of high-end skin care. “For skin care, I love Kate Somerville products. Vsoto has a peptide face oil that I swear by,” she told Elite Daily in July.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Over her decades in the industry, Snow’s appearance has changed as she’s grown up. She rose to fame in the early 2000s when she was cast on the soap opera Guiding Light as a 12-year-old. The actor, who is now 39, has been in the spotlight ever since with major roles in John Tucker Must Die and Pitch Perfect under her belt. In June 2025, she made a bit of a comeback with The Hunting Wives on Netflix, a steamy mystery show where she stars opposite Malin Akerman.

Filming sex scenes on The Hunting Wives was a new experience for Snow. “With Malin, it was so collaborative in terms of like, ‘Are you OK? Do you want me to do this? Is this OK if I put my hand here?’ Just so much care was taken, which felt really nice,” she said. Whenever Snow didn’t feel up to showing certain body parts, Akerman offered, “Just press up against me and I’ll show my ass,.”

Snow didn’t always have the confidence to film such intimate scenes. In November, she told Self that when she was younger she “couldn't even be naked around myself.” She explained to the outlet, “I had so much disdain for my body and I couldn't see myself as a functional, beautiful being. I only saw the things that were wrong with me.”