While Britney Spears and Selena Gomez haven’t yet teamed up to collab, the two pop stars have shown each other love all over social media. In 2013, right before the release of Gomez’s first album, Spears suggested a duet on Twitter, and Gomez basically freaked out. Then, in response to a scene in Spring Breakers where Gomez sings part of Spears’ debut single “…Baby One More Time,” Spears tweeted, “Awww @SelenaGomez can duet with me anytime!” Now, Britney Spears shouted out Selena Gomez on Instagram again, and it says a lot about their ongoing friendship (albeit a virtual one).

On Aug. 9, Judge Brenda Penny, the judge in Spears’ conservatorship case, denied the star’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart's request to move up her court hearing concerning her request to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as her conservator up to Aug. 23. Seemingly frustrated her request was denied, the pop star took to Instagram to express herself, and mentioned Gomez in the process.

“In a system where I’ve felt completely hopeless for so long, at least I do have a platform to share !!!! As Selena Gomez says it best - The world can be a nasty place ... I know it ... you know it … kill them with kindness !!! Unfortunately the news has been pretty nasty saying horrible and mean lies about me so I’m gonna post a little less from now on !!!! Pssss this was the coolest thing I’ve ever seen in my life and it’s inspired me to take on a new passion in the cooking field !!!! God bless you beautiful people … TA TA !!!!” she wrote.

Spears then posted another Instagram video, explaining that fans only know “half” of her situation. “Geez look at that flag !!!! I was like “My flag up over the American Flag !?!?” … Yes … I’m tooting my own horn .. is that bad ????? I know in my previous post I said you guys know my situation but LET ME CLARIFY ... you only know half of it !!!! And for a lot of you who say I should be cautious with what I post … I mean if you REALLY THINK ABOUT IT … with what I’ve been through I believe I been WAAAY TOO CAUTIOUS !!!! One day I will live on the edge !!!! One day …,” she captioned a video on Aug. 9.

This isn’t the first time Spears has posted online in the midst of personal conflict, and it also isn’t the first time she’s complimented Gomez’s music on social media. In 2018, Spears posted a video of her workout on Instagram saying that Gomez "definitely helped me get through it," while listening to her song "Bad Liar." Then, in 2020, Spears mentioned Gomez’s song “Kill Em With Kindness” again, writing, “For the first time in my life I’m going without lots and lots of makeup !!!!!! These clips show a closer look at my face …. which is very scary for me ... you can actually see my freckles !!!! Growing up in Hollywood can be hard !!!! It’s all about looks .... and the press can be pretty mean ….. “why does she look so old” ... “why does she look so young” ... “why is she too big” ... “why is she too skinny” ?!?!!!! As Selena Gomez says ….. the world can be a nasty place ... kill them with kindness ... GOD BLESS YOU ALL !!!! And with all that love right back to ya !!!! Ps …. just another touch of ROSE !!!!!”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hopefully, Spears will get the justice she deserves because it looks like she’s totally sick of the nasty rumors being spread about her.