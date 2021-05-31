While the two pop stars have yet to grace fans with a collab, Britney Spears’ reaction to Selena Gomez’s throwback Instagram was basically the next best thing. On May 25, Gomez took to IG to share an old vid of herself belting the lyrics to the 2000 hit "Don't Go Knockin' on My Door" from Spears' album Oops!... I Did It Again in front of a galaxy-themed background. “the hustle was real,” she captioned the video.

Spears later slid into the singer’s comments section to hype her up, writing, “This is the most adorable thing I’ve ever seen 😱❤️💃 !!!!!!” Is there anything better than legends supporting legends?

This def isn’t the first time Spears and Gomez have shown each other love on social media. Back in 2013, soon before the release of her first album, Gomez freaked when Spears suggested a duet on Twitter. In response to a scene in Spring Breakers where Gomez performs an impromptu karaoke version of Spears’ debut single “…Baby One More Time” with her co-stars, Spears tweeted, “Awww @SelenaGomez can duet with me anytime!”

When asked about Spears’ offer during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gomez said, “Oh my gosh, I died! [Our rendition] was terrible, by the way, but she still freaking tweeted it. I was so happy.”

Three years later, Spears responded to a video on Twitter of Gomez saying she "technically did a duet" with Spears, as they were both featured on the tribute track "Hands" for the victims of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida. In response to the vid, Spears tweeted, “Technically, yes... But when are we working on our actual duet @selenagomez?”

In addition to making collab offers, Spears often compliments Gomez’s music on social media. In 2018, Spears posted a video of her workout on Instagram saying that Gomez "definitely helped me get through it," while listening to her song "Bad Liar." Later, in 2020, Spears quoted Gomez’s song “Kill Em With Kindness” in an Instagram caption, writing, “As Selena Gomez says ….. the world can be a nasty place ... kill them with kindness.”

So now that the pop stars’ mutual admiration has firmly been established, can fans finally get the Britney Spears-Selena Gomez collab they deserve?