Britney Spears Calls Out Kevin Federline's "Lies" About Being A Bad Mom

Britney Spears isn’t going to let her ex-husband spread “white lies” about her anymore. After the release of Kevin Federline’s memoir You Thought You Knew, Spears fired back at claims made in the book about her relationship with her two sons, Jayden, 19, and Sean Preston, 20.

In his tell-all, Federline made a number of unsettling allegations about Spears, most notably that she drank during her pregnancies, ingested illegal substances while breastfeeding, and that she would stand in her sons’ bedroom doorway holding a knife in the middle of the night. “Something bad is going to happen if things don’t change, and my biggest fear is that our sons will be left holding the pieces,” Federline wrote.

But Spears refutes these claims. “The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting,” she wrote on Instagram on Oct. 15. “I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys. Relationships with teenage boys is complex. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life.”

The singer clarified that she has only had incredibly limited contact with her sons in recent years, alluding to the restrictive conservatorship that was placed on her by her father. “Sadly, they have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by own father for me,” Spears wrote. “They need to take responsibility for themselves. With one son only seeing me for 45 min in the past 5 years and the other with only 4 visits in the past 5 years. I have pride too. From now on I will let them know when I am available.”

She concluded by asking her fans to disregard what Federline has written about her. “Trust me, those white lies in that book, they are going straight to the bank and I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here,” Spears wrote. “I will always love them and if you really know me, you won’t pay attention to the tabloids of my mental health and drinking. I am actually a pretty intelligent woman who has been trying to live a sacred and private life the past 5 years. I speak on this because I have had enough and any real woman would do the same.”