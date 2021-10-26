Britney Wrote An Emotional IG Post About Her Family Hurting Her

Britney Spears may have won the legal battle to remove her father from her conservatorship, but it seems she’s a long ways away from making amends with her family. In fact, she took to Instagram on Oct. 25 to throw some not-so-subtle shade at them. In a lengthy message, the pop star slammed people who waste her time, before then directly calling out her family. And while she’s been increasingly vocal about the fallout with her father, Britney Spears' latest Instagram post about her family may have been her most honest yet.

Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as her conservator on Sept. 29, 2021, after his daughter accused him of years of abuse and extortion. (Elite daily previously reached out to Jamie Spears’ team about Britney’s claims, but did not hear back.) However, he reportedly wasn’t the only family member Britney had a falling out with. It appears she may also be on rocky terms with her younger sister, Jamie Lynn. In her new post, Britney expressed her grievances with fans, and revealed she’d rather be “alone.”

"Don't you find it weird when you jump through hoops to organize trips or set up lunch dates with people you love only to know they'll bail on you or leave after 10 minutes," Britney wrote in the first part of her post.

Britney went on to call the treatment she’s received “humiliating.”

“OK I get it ... they're only available to me when it's convenient for them ... well I'm no longer available to any of them now," she wrote. "I don't mind being alone ... and actually I'm tired of being this understanding Mother Teresa ... if you're rude to me then I'm done ... peace out.”

She then made it crystal clear who her post was about. "This message is to my family ... for hurting me deeper than you'll ever know !!!"

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Spears closed out her post with a message about taking the high road. “I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice !!! I'm only 5'4" and I've played the bigger person my entire life ... do you know how hard that is ???” she wrote.

While Spears’ post didn’t drop any specific names, it’s clear she’s distancing herself from her family and is focused on building her life with fiancé, Sam Aghari.