Britney Spears Wants To Play This Character On Euphoria

Britney Spears continues to show her love for Euphoria. Just days after the pop star revealed on Instagram that the series helps her cope with her anxiety, Spears is now getting in on Euphoria fashion. On April 1, the singer shared a new Instagram video in which she modeled various looks based on various characters. One of these personas included channeling Lexi, the Euphoria character played by Maude Apatow.

“I’m the director of the play Our Life on Euphoria,” Spears captioned the first clip, which showed her wearing a floral print dress with a prominent white collar.

In the series, Lexi puts on a controversial school play called Our Life. At one point, Lexi dons a printed dress (hers was plaid) with a similarly largely white, oversized collar.

The cosplay turned was a hit with Apatow. The actor excitedly responded to Spears’ video. “AHHHHH❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍,” she wrote.

Spears’ comment section was flooded with messages from fans who hoped she’d make a cameo on the show. “ICONIC! We need you as a guest in Euphoria 😍👏🔥,” read one comment. “OMG PLZ GUEST STAR IN SEASON 3,” another fan wrote.

The post comes just days after she also revealed on Instagram that she’s a big fan of Euphoria. “For MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS WEEK a little while ago I watched this insane amazing show @euphoria … Good God it’s too good !!!!” she wrote in a March 25 post. “Watching this and being entertained by these crazy plots I suddenly felt all my anxiety go away … the show was like meditation !!!! It put a HUGE grin on my face.”

While seeing Spears on Euphoria would be amazing, rumor has it the series won’t be back until late 2023 or early 2024. On second thought, maybe that’s just the right amount of time needed for Euphoria creator Sam Levinson to ditch his Season 3 script and work Spears into the plot. Here’s hoping.