Britney Said Watching Euphoria Is Her Form Of Meditation

Pretty much everybody has been talking about Euphoria, and that includes Britney Spears. The superstar frequently shares her favorite things on Instagram, and on Friday, March 25, she raved about the hit HBO teen series, revealing why she finds it so comforting. Season 2 of Euphoria might have ended in February, but it's still the talk of social media. Spears emphasized how the wild storylines helped her "anxiety go away" and described the show as her form of meditation.

In her Instagram post, the Princess of Pop posted a video clip from Season 1 in which Rue fantasizes about burning Nate alive with Jules. Spears shared how watching Euphoria helped her mental health. "For MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS WEEK a little while ago I watched this insane amazing show @euphoria … Good God it's too good !!!!" she wrote. Mental Health Awareness Week runs from October 2–8, according to the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI). The week is dedicated to raising awareness of mental health and advocating for better care for people suffering from mental illnesses.

“Watching this and being entertained by these crazy plots I suddenly felt all my anxiety go away … the show was like meditation,” Spears wrote. “It put a HUGE grin on my face … and if you want to be zen … there’s sound therapy … stillness … yoga … monk retreats … but last but definitely not least, train your thoughts to think things that make you SMILE.”

The rave review didn’t go unnoticed by Euphoria’s star — Zendaya liked the post and commented three heart emojis.

On November 12, 2021, Spears was freed from her nearly 14 years of conservatorship, under which her father, Jamie Spears, controlled her finances, estate, and all professional decisions. The conservatorship was initially established in 2008 after Spears struggled with her mental health following her divorce from ex-husband Kevin Federline and losing custody of her two children. She has since gained 30% custody of her kids, while K-Fed has 70%.

Spears has openly spoken about mental health and frequently raises awareness to support the discussion of mental health. So it's no surprise that she is well-versed in methods like sound therapy, yoga, and retreats, as mentioned in her Instagram caption about Euphoria. She's not the only celebrity to publicly display their love of the show. When the show first came out in 2019, none other than Leonardo DiCaprio said in an interview with Variety, "I just saw Euphoria, which is amazing. That show is amazing." Lizzo shared a photo of herself on Instagram with the caption "Official audition for @euphoria." Megan Fox also posted a Euphoria-inspired makeup look and captioned it "If I were the AP Literature teacher at Euphoria High."

If you haven't seen the HBO drama yet, it's not too late to catch up on Seasons 1 and 2. Even Spears admitted, "I'm a little behind anyways." Here’s hoping Spears keeps us all updated as she continues watching — I can’t wait to see what she thinks of Lexi’s play.