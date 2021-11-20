Britney Called Out Christina For Not Commenting On Her Conservatorship Ending

Britney’s back and she is not holding back. On Friday, Nov. 12, Spears’ 13-year conservatorship was ended and it led to many fans and fellow celebrity friends speaking out in support of Spears’ new beginning. However, there’s one celebrity friend who has yet to comment on Spears’ conservatorship ending: Christina Aguilera. While on the Latin Grammys red carpet on Nov. 19, Aguilera was asked if she had been in communication with Spears since she is now a free woman. Aguilera’s publicist quickly intervened and denied Aguilera a chance to comment, but the pop star did manage to say that she’s “happy for her.” The Princess of Pop did not let this slide and called out Christina for not commenting on her conservatorship ending... and suddenly, it’ feels like the ‘90s all over again.

Spears shared a video clip on Instagram Stories of Aguilera’s interview on the red carpet at the Latin Grammy Awards, writing exactly how she felt about her longtime pal not speaking out. “I love and adore everyone who supported me… but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie !!!! 13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about ??? I’m the one who went through it !!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me, thank you… yes I do matter !!!!!”

The video clip that Spears posted showed Aguilera being escorted away from a reporter when asked if she’s been in contact with Spears since her conservatorship ruling.

The IG Story of Aguilera’s video was followed by Spears praising Lady Gaga for continuing to support her and “genuinely taking the time to say something so kind.”

It’s no secret that Spears and Aguilera were positioned against one another by the media in their early careers, but they seemed to have squashed any beef between them. In fact, Aguilera has been very supportive of Spears’ legal fight this year. On June 28, Aguilera published six back-to-back tweets to support Spears following her June 23 court testimony. “The conviction and desperation of this plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control,” Aguilera said in a slew of tweets.

After Spears called out Aguilera, many fans stated they believed the whole thing was a misunderstanding, given Aguilera’s recent support of Spears. Some fans claimed Aguilera probably couldn’t answer any more questions due to having to prepare for her performance. Most tweets reminded Spears that Aguilera had spoken out during the trial when most celebrities didn’t and pointed out that Lady Gaga’s recent support came after the conservatorship ended on Nov. 12.

Given that during the time Aguilera showed support on Twitter for her childhood friend, it’s possible Spears may not have seen or been aware of the tweets and sweet message Aguilera shared, the whole thing may be just an unfortunate misunderstanding that was lost in communication. Let’s hope this is just a tiny hiccup, and the two singers can continue supporting one another.