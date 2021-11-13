Lady Gaga Wrote A Sweet Note About Britney To Celebrate Her Conservatorship Ending

Lady Gaga is a Britney stan, and she’s openly sharing her support in the sweetest way. After Britney Spears’ conservatorship was terminated on Nov. 12, the singer was among the long list of celebrities posting positive messages to celebrate Spears’ freedom. Read what Lady Gaga posted about Britney Spears’ conservatorship ending for all the feels.

When Judge Brenda Penny officially ruled that Spears’ conservatorship was unnecessary and would be terminated immediately during a Nov. 12 hearing, rallying cries broke out across the globe from fans of the pop star. Celebrities also took notice, writing congratulatory posts in honor of Spears. Lady Gaga herself took to Twitter on Nov. 13 to write a sweet note for Spears. “I have loved @britneyspears her whole career. I looked up to her, admired her strength—she empowered so many people and still does.” She continued to express her joy for Spears’ legal victory, writing, “I couldn’t be more happy for you today. You never deserved what happened, Thank God 4 today❤️ you’re a superstar and a super-human being ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

In addition to Mother Monster, celebs like Paris Hilton, Missy Elliott, and Cher celebrated the end of the conservatorship, which had been in place since 2008 and robbed Spears of personal and financial freedoms.

“I’m so happy that this day has finally come. This moment is so long overdue. @BritneySpears is finally free!!! You’re the most resilient, kind, and inspiring soul,” Hilton wrote on Twitter. “We all love you so so much! Your best days are yet to come! #FreedBritney.”

“May Blessings continue to flow for you! And nothing but Happiness Love & Peace of mind from here on out,” Missy Elliott wrote, replying to Spears’ tweet.

Iggy Azalea called Spears’ “the happiest person alive”:

Star Wars alum Mark Hamill shared a simple post with the hashtag #FreeAt_LAST:

Cyndi Lauper shared a warm congratulations, while icon Cher expressed her happiness with plenty of emojis:

Andy Cohen celebrated with a quick message:

Dionne Warwick tweeted that Nov. 12 was “a day to celebrate the liberation of Britney Spears”:

Actor Jameela Jamil wrote, “OH MY GOD!!! oh my god. You guys freed Britney!!!!” She also added that people should strive to protect her.

Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset shared an iconic GIF:

So many other celebrities joined in, too, like Gabrielle Union, Mia Farrow, RuPaul’s Drag Race star Tatianna, comedian Franchesca Ramsey, and Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon.

And as peak supportive fiancé, Sam Asghari also shared a sweet message for his boo with an Instagram post. “History was made today. Britney is free!” he wrote.

It’s incredible to see so much love and support for Spears, and it’s clear her future is going to be bright from here on out.