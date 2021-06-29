Christina Aguilera Spoke Out In Passionate Support Of Britney On Twitter

Christina Aguilera has joined the long list of celebrities to voice their support for Britney Spears. The pop star took to Twitter on June 28 with a slew of tweets addressing Spears’ June 23 testimony regarding her conservatorship. While the two singers were often pitted against each other early in their career, Christina Aguilera's tweets about Britney Spears' conservatorship held nothing but love.

A number of the biggest stars in Hollywood have already spoken out in solidarity with Spears. Dua Lipa, Cher, Miley Cyrus, Charlie Puth, Halsey, Justin Timberlake, and many more all posted messages of support on social media. Now, Aguilera has added her name to that list.

"These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through,” she tweeted. “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish."

Aguilera went on to address Spears’ claims that she was forced to have an IUD put in her body despite wanting more children. "Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness,” she wrote.

Aguilera’s post included a sweet throwback photo from their adolescence. The two were both part of Disney’s Mickey Mouse Club beginning in 1993. "The conviction and desperation of this plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control,” Aguilera wrote.

The pop star also pointed out she knows the pressure of fame all too well, and hopes Spears can find the freedom she deserves soon.

“To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life,” Aguilera wrote. “My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world.”

For pop music fans who grew up on Brit and Xtina’s music, this was the #FreeBritney message they’ve been waiting for.