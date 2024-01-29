Britney Seemed To Apologize To Justin Timberlake... For Some Reason

Britney Spears had every reason to feel a little selfish after her fans rallied around her in the midst of Justin Timberlake’s comeback. But instead, she’s extending an olive branch to her ex. Three months after Spears delved into her past with Timberlake in her memoir, the pop star surprised fans by posting a a vague apology to “any of the people” she offended in the book — and then expressed her support for Timberlake specifically.

Spears and Timberlake’s relationship may have ended two decades ago, but the Y2K romance has become more of a talking point than ever following the release of Spears’ tell-all The Woman in Me. The book is full of shocking revelations about the two musicians’ time together, including cheating allegations and an abortion.

At the same time of the book’s release in Fall 2023, Timberlake was making his return to the spotlight. He reunited with his NSYNC bandmates, and stoked rumors of dropping his first album in six years. But his comeback was not well-received by Spears’ fans. When Timberlake dropped his single “Selfish” on Jan. 25, Spears’ obscure 2011 cut also called “Selfish” out-charted it — an organized movement by Spears’ fans to troll Timberlake.

Timberlake may not have her fans on his side, but Spears herself is showing nothing but support for her ex.

“I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry,” Spears wrote in a Jan. 28 Instagram post. The caption was under a video of Timberlake’s recent appearance on The Tonight Show.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Spears went on to praise Timberlake’s new music, suggesting she probably noticed the fan campaign to get her song to beat his on the charts.

“I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song ‘Selfish,’” Spears wrote. “It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ???Ps ‘Sanctified’ is wow too.”

It sounds like Spears is over the stan wars and just wants to keep things cool between herself and her ex right now.