Britney's Mom Supported Her After Her Court Testimony In A Major Way

After Britney Spears broke her silence on her 13-year conservatorship in a shocking court testimony on June 23, a few of her family members spoke out to share their reactions. Her father, Jamie Spears, who is co-conservator of her $60 million estate, said he was “sorry to see his daughter in so much pain.” Meanwhile, Britney’s sister, Jamie-Lynn Spears, revealed she supports the singer’s decision to end her conservatorship. Even the star’s ex-husband, Kevin Federline, who’s the father of her two sons, Sean and Jayden, backed her in a statement. Now, her mom, Lynne Spears', reaction to Britney's court testimony shows she wants what’s best for her daughter, too.

In a July 1 court filing obtained by CNN, Lynne said (via her lawyers) that Britney is in a much different place than she was in 2008 when her conservatorship began. "Now, and for the past many years, Conservatee is able to care for her person and in fact has, within the parameters of this conservatorship, earned literally hundreds of millions of dollars as an international celebrity," she explained in a petition for Britney to be able to hire her own private attorney. "Her capacity is certainly different today than it was in 2008, and Conservatee should no longer be held to the 2008 standard, whereby she was found to 'not have the capacity to retain counsel.’”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Lynn commended Britney for her June 23 testimony, which she called “very courageous,” and asked the court to "listen to the wishes of her daughter,” including her plea to hire her own private legal counsel.

Samuel Ingham III has been Britney’s court-appointed attorney since 2008, but on July 6, he requested to resign following the singer’s testimony. "I haven't really had the opportunity by my own self to actually handpick my own lawyer by myself. And I would like to be able to do that,” Britney said in her testimony. The news came days after Bessemer Trust, the co-conservator of the singer’s estate, also filed a petition to resign on July 2.

It’s encouraging to see another person in Britney’s corner. Here’s hoping she can take back control of her future soon.