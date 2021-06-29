Here's How Britney's Ex-Husband Reportedly Feels About Her Conservatorship

On June 23, Britney Spears broke her silence on her 13-year conservatorship in an explosive testimony to a Los Angeles probate judge. The singer told the court she feels the conservatorship is “abusive,” and wants her father, Jamie Spears, who’s had control of her finances since 2008, put in jail. She accused her whole family of living off her conservatorship and wants to sue them as a result. (Elite Daily previously reached out to Spears’ team for any further comment on the claims in her testimony, but did not hear back). Spears’ father, sister, and brother-in-law have all spoken out since her hearing, and now, her ex-husband is seemingly joining the conversation. Here’s Kevin Federline's reported response to Britney Spears' conservatorship hearing.

In a June 26 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Federline’s divorce attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told the publication Spears’ ex-husband just wants what’s best for her and their two sons, Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14. “It doesn’t matter how positive of an effect a conservatorship has had if it’s having a deleterious effect and detrimental effect on her state of mind. So he supports her having the best environment for her to live in and for his children to visit with their mother in,” Kaplan said, adding that as long as her conservatorship ending doesn’t “jeopardize” her role as a mother, Federline supports Spears all the way.

“Kevin has been consistently a supporter of Britney, he hopes for Britney that she is able to enjoy her life in a safe and healthy way, and he looks forward to being able to enjoy the benefits of being able to co-parent two teenage children,” Kaplan continued. “I think Kevin and Britney have been able to successfully communicate with each other in making decisions affecting the boys and the well-being of the boys going forward. Kevin hopes that should the conservatorship be dissolved, that that dynamic only improves even more.”

Spears and Federline were married from 2004 to 2007. They welcomed their first child, Sean, in September 2005, and their second son, Jayden, in September 2006. Federline currently has 70% custody of their children, while Spears has 30 percent unsupervised rights.

After Spears and Federline went their separate ways, the singer moved on with her boyfriend Sam Asghari. The pair have been dating since 2016. After Spears’ testimony on June 23, the couple went on a vacation to Hawaii.

While Spears feels some of her family don’t have her best interest at heart, she clearly has people in her life that support her wishes for her future.