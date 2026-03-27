Bridgerton Intimacy Coordinator Teases Francesca & Michaela Sex Scenes

Bridgerton is finally giving fans the sapphic season they’ve been waiting for. On March 14, Netflix confirmed that Season 5 will adapt Francesca Bridgerton’s novel, When He Was Wicked. This adaptation will feature the biggest change from Julia Quinn’s books yet, as Francesca’s eventual partner Michaela Stirling has been gender-bent from the page, where he is Michael. The regency series has dipped its toe in same-sex attraction in the past, but this will mark the first time with a core couple — and the show’s intimacy coordinator is already hinting it’ll be one of the hottest pairings yet.

Francesca and Michaela’s slow-burn has been building for over a season now, ever since they first met and sparks flew in the finale of Season 3. Season 4 set their eventual romance into motion, as Francesca mourned the loss of her husband John alongside Michaela, who was John’s cousin. The final moment of Season 4 teased Francesca struggling to move on from her grief, declaring that she doesn’t think she’ll ever marry again. However, book readers know that this isn’t the truth.

With Season 4’s conclusion, the stage is now set for the next season to go all-in on Francesca and Michaela’s acquaintances-to-lovers story. And of course, in true Bridgerton fashion, that means some seriously steamy intimate scenes. So steamy, in fact, that the show’s intimacy coordinator Lizzy Talbot posted a warning to all husbands on March 26.

“Moment of silence for all the husbands whose wives will leave them after watching Season 5,” Talbot wrote, over a photo of Francesca and Michaela actors Hannah Dodd and Masali Baduza.

Dodd has already had a bit of sex scene experience, though it was notably less hot than some of the standout Bridgerton hookups. Season 4 depicted Francesca and John struggling to connect in the bedroom, a realiztic side of sexuality that Dodd enjoyed portraying.

“It was really nice to actually show the honesty of that in relationships,” Dodd told BBC News. “John and Francesca have literally met the year before so there’s a lot of getting to know each other but there’s gaps where they’re both introverts. They really have to push themselves outside their comfort zones to even have those conversations.”

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Michaela, on the other hand, is more of Francesca’s opposite — she’s extroverted, spontaneous, and maybe a little messy. So expect a total 180 from Francesca’s Season 4 sex scenes when Bridgerton returns.