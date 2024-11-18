Brianna LaPaglia is still spilling tea on TikTok. Following her breakup with country singer Zach Bryan on Oct. 22, LaPaglia has opened up about their split, accusing Bryan of “emotional abuse” and cheating on her over the course of their year-long relationship. Now, she has some choice words for anyone who thinks she’s moving on too quickly in the aftermath.

On Nov. 17, LaPaglia shared a video of her cuddling up to a new man while watching the sunrise in New York City. In the comments section, someone called her out, saying, “that was fast.” LaPaglia responded, “Well I was cheated on my whole relationship so yeah.”

The day before sharing a video, she told her followers they would be spending time together, but it was “just for fun.” She explained in the TikTok, “I’m hanging out with one of the Australian boys, but just for fun ... It’s nothing crazy. So if you see me and Australian boy walking around, ignore me.”

LaPaglia has previously accused Bryan of cheating on her while they were together. In a TikTok video posted a few days earlier, she wrote, “Fun fact my biggest celeb crush tried to slide a few months ago but of course i denied bc i had a bf and i was getting cheated on the whole time hahhahahahahah.” According to a screenshot posted to Reddit, she mentioned infidelity in the comments section. “cheater and took stump [their cat]? 😭 take this man to jail,” one person commented. LaPaglia replied, “Been finding out he was cheating the whole time lol. The week he showed me my engagement ring he was DMing girls hahahahha.”

Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

Bryan has not publicly responded to any of LaPaglia’s accusations. He announced their split in an Instagram story on Oct. 22. “I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things,” he wrote at the time. “I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways. I am not perfect and never will be.”

Bryan continued, “Please respect Brianna’s privacy and space in this and if you have it in your heart, mine too. With everything I am and to anyone I let down, I am sorry. I try my best in everything. I failed people that love me and mostly myself.” Since posting, he has not addressed the breakup or LaPaglia’s allegations.