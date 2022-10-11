Blink-182 Is Back (Even Tom DeLonge) With A New Album & Tour

The year of punk-rock band reunions continues, and I’m living for it. ICYMI, legendary groups like My Chemical Romance and Paramore have reunited in special ways this year, reminding the world that angsty melodies will never be out of style. Now, the most notable blink-182 lineup (Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus, and Tom DeLonge) are back together with new music and a massive world tour.

On Oct. 11, the rock trio announced their upcoming tour and new music on Twitter. “We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming,” the band wrote alongside a cheeky scripted video of “fans” revealing all the ways they’ve vowed to make the band, well, come to their nearest city. Seriously, count how many times every person says “coming” and your head might start swimming.

That’s not all, though. The band will also release a new single, “Edging,” on Oct. 14. According to a press release, this riveting drop will mark 10 years since this trio released music together. What could be a to snippet of “Edging” can be heard in the background of the video.

By the end of the clip, the guitar-driven track playing in the background culminates in an explosive crescendo with the lyrics, “I ain’t that cool / A little f*cked in the head / They’ll be hangin’ me quick when I’m back from the dead / Get the rope, get the rope, get the rope, get the rope.” Sonically, it sounds right up the band’s alley.

IYDK, DeLonge left the band in 2015 to “change the world for [his] kids and everybody else’s,” according to Rolling Stone. Following DeLonge’s departure, blink-182 brought on Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba to join the band, and they released two albums without DeLonge: 2016’s California and 2019’s Nine. So far, it’s unclear whether Skiba will join the band on the upcoming tour.

The reunion announcement comes a few months after DeLonge shared a black-and-white throwback photo of blink-182 on Instagram in July and tagged the band in the caption; however, reportedly DeLonge pushed off any blink-182 revival talk in an August Discord post.

“There is no news to share. There is no announcement,” he wrote, according to NME. He also said, if blink-182 had any announcement, fans will hear it through official band “outlets.”

Oh boy, did fans hear exactly that on Oct. 11. I mean, the group definitely kept their promise. Here’s everything you need to know about blink-182’s reunion era, new music, and their upcoming world tour.

Will blink-182 release a new album?

Yes, but it’s unclear when. Their Oct. 11 tweet said, “Album’s coming,” but didn’t provide a date. For now, get ready for “Edging” to drop on Oct. 14

When does blink-182’s tour begin?

Blink-182 will kick off their tour on Mar. 11, 2023 in Tijuana, Mexico.

What cities will blink-182 visit on their tour?

Blink-182's international tour will span across Latin America, North America, Europe, and Australia.

Live Nation

The trio will begin the 2023 tour on the following dates in Latin America:

Mar. 11 in Tijuana, MX at Imperial GNP Festival

Mar. 14 in Lima, Peru at Estadio San Marcos

Mar. 17-19 in Buenos Aires, Argentina at Lollapalooza Argentina (Festival)

Mar. 17-19 in Santiago, Chile at Lollapalooza Chile (Festival)

Mar. 21-22 in Asuncion, Paraguay at Venue TBA

Mar. 23-26 in Bogotá, Colombia at Estereo Picnic (Festival)

Mar. 24-26 in São Paulo, Brazil at Lollapalooza Brasil (Festival)

Mar. 28 in Mexico City, MX at Palacio de los Deportes

Apr. 1-2 in Monterrey, MX at Venue TBA

Then, the rock band will do a 32-show leg run in North America:

May 4 in St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center

May 6 in Chicago, IL at United Center

May 9 in Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena

May 11 in Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena

May 12 in Montreal, QC at Bell Centre

May 16 in Cleveland, OH at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

May 17 in Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena

May 19 in New York, NY at Madison Square Garden

May 20 in Belmont Park, NY at UBS Arena

May 21 in Boston, MA at TD Garden

May 23 in Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

May 24 in Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center

May 26 in Baltimore, MD at Baltimore Arena

May 27 in Hershey, PA at Hersheypark Stadium

Jun. 14 in Phoenix, AZ at Footprint Center

Jun. 16 in Los Angeles, CA at Banc of California Stadium

Jun. 20 in San Diego, CA at Pechanga Arena

Jun. 22 in San Jose, CA at SAP Center

Jun. 23 in Sacramento, CA at Golden 1 Center

Jun. 25 in Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena

Jun. 27 in Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena

Jun. 29 in Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place

Jun. 30 in Calgary, AB at Scotiabank Saddledome

Jul. 3 in Denver, CO at Ball Arena

Jul. 5 in Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center

Jul. 7 in Austin, TX at Moody Center

Jul. 8 in Houston, TX at Toyota Center

Jul. 10 in Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena

Jul. 11 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL at FLA Live Arena

Jul. 13 in Atlanta, GA at State Farm Arena

Jul. 14 in Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center

Jul. 16 in Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena

Next, they’ll head to Europe:

Sep. 2 in Glasgow, UK at OVO Hydro

Sep. 4 in Belfast, UK at SSE Arena

Sep. 5 in Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena

Sep. 8 in Antwerp, Belgium at Sportpaleis

Sep. 9 in Cologne, Germany at Lanxess Arena

Sep. 12 in Copenhagen, Denmark at Royal Arena

Sep. 13 in Stockholm, Sweden at Avicii Arena

Sep. 14 in Oslo, Norway at Spektrum

Sep. 16 in Berlin, Germany at Mercedes-Benz Arena

Sep. 17 in Hamburg, Germany at Barclays Arena

Sep. 19 in Prague, Czech Republic at O2 Arena

Sep. 20 in Vienna, Austria at Stadthalle

Oct. 2 in Lisbon, Portugal at Altice Arena

Oct. 3 in Madrid, Spain at Wizink Centre

Oct. 4 in Barcelona, Spain at Palau Sant Jordi

Oct. 6 in Bologna, Italy at Unipol Arena

Oct. 8 in Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome

Oct. 9 in Paris, France at Accor Arena

Oct. 11 in London, UK at The O2

Oct. 14 in Birmingham, UK at Utilita Arena

Oct. 15 in Manchester, UK at AO Arena

Oct. 21 in Las Vegas, NV at When We Were Young Festival

Finally, in early 2024, they’ll round out their tour with a brief stint in Oceania:

Feb. 9 in Perth, Western Australia at RAC Arena

Feb. 11 in Adelaide, South Australia at Entertainment Centre

Feb. 13 in Melbourne, Victoria at Rod Laver Arena

Feb. 16 in Sydney, New South Wales at Qudos Bank Arena

Feb. 19 in Brisbane, Queensland at Entertainment Centre

Feb. 23 in Auckland, NZ at Spark Arena

Feb. 26 in Christchurch, NZ at Christchurch Arena

Who are the opening acts for blink-182’s tour?

Alt-rock band Wallows will tour with blink-182 for two shows in Latin America: March 14 in Lima, Peru, and March 28 in Mexico City.

For the band’s North American stretch, punk band Turnstile will be their supporting act, while pop group The Story So Far will support on nearly all the European dates. Once blink-182 heads to Oceania in February 2024, punk rock band Rise Against will round out as the opener.

When do tickets for blink-182’s tour go on sale?

According to a press release, tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 at blink182.com.

Where can I buy tickets for blink-182’s tour?

Fans can purchase tickets to the bands’ self-titled tour on blink-182’s official website.