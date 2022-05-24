Everything To Know About A Potential Bling Empire Season 3

All eight episodes of Bling Empire Season 2 are out now, including the explosive season finale. Usually, the final episode of a TV season will leave audiences with a sense of, well, finality. But the Season 2 finale of Bling Empire left a lot more questions than answers for fans who were looking for a conclusion to all the drama among Los Angeles’ wealthiest Asian and Asian-American socialites. Instead, fans will have to wait for Bling Empire Season 3 to get the answers to their burning Bling Empire questions.

Season 2 of Bling Empire ended with a cliffhanger to end all cliffhangers. After an entire season of Christine Chiu and Anna Shay continuing the feud they began in Season 1, they reached an unexpected stalemate. Once they sat down across from each other and discussed their issues, they realized that Kane Lim had actually been at the center of most of their drama by spreading gossip between them. Season 2 ended with Christine and Anna deciding to team up to confront Kane together. If that isn’t enough to pull audiences in for next season, there was one more surprise at the very end of the Season 2 finale. Kelly Mi Li’s ex-boyfriend Andrew Gray randomly arrived at Anna’s door, leaving fans wondering what his return could mean.

Here’s everything we know about a potential Bling Empire Season 3 and what that could mean for the cast.

Bling Empire Season 3 Predicted Release Date

Bling Empire Season 3 hasn’t been officially confirmed by Netflix yet, but star Dorothy Wang told Page Six that the third season has already been filmed. She teased that Season 3 will premiere “probably at the end of the summer,” although no official release date has been announced yet.

Bling Empire Season 3 Cast

Since Dorothy Wang is already promoting Season 3 of Bling Empire, it’s safe to assume she’ll be in the cast. The official cast isn’t confirmed yet, but fans can safely assume the main cast from Season 2 will likely appear in Season 3. That main cast includes Christine Chiu, Anna Shay, Kevin Kreider, Kim Lee, Kane Lim, Kelly Mi Li, and Jaime Xie.

Two cast members who probably won’t return for Season 3 are Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee. The couple exited the show midway through Season 2 in order to focus more on their family and businesses, so they likely won’t return to Bling Empire for another season.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Bling Empire are streaming on Netflix now.