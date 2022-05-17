For the first half of Bling Empire Season 2, it seems like Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee’s relationship is going to be the biggest source of drama for the reality series’ sophomore season. The Season 2 premiere ends with the cliffhanger moment of Jaime Xie discovering that Jessey had been married with kids before he met Cherie. In the first few episodes, the rest of the Bling Empire cast put on their detective hats to try to get to the bottom of everything Jessey-related. But by the end of the season, the whole issue gets dropped, and Cherie and Jessey are nowhere to be found. It turns out there’s a good reason for that: Cherie and Jessey quit Bling Empire in the middle of Season 2.

TMZ first reported in July 2021 that Cherie and Jessey wouldn’t be returning to Bling Empire for Season 2, although this wound up being only partially true. Cherie and Jessey do appear in a few episodes in the first half of the season, in the midst of planning their wedding. But, they disappear in the middle of the season without any explanation within the show. According to TMZ, the couple wanted to spend less time on the Netflix series and more time focusing on their family and businesses.

Because Cherie and Jessey left Bling Empire before Season 2 finished filming, they never got to address the rumors about Jessey’s previous marriage themselves. Their co-star Christine Chiu told Entertainment Tonight she was upset the couple left the show early. She said, “When they left the show, I was really disappointed because I really was wanting them to tell their story and to complete their story.”

Jaime told ET she thinks Cherie and Jessey may have left the show in order to avoid confronting the rumors at all. “I think Chèrie, to be honest, she was afraid of the truth,” Jaime said. "I don't know Chèrie very well, to be honest, but her reaction was just a little bit strange to me. ... I find that as a way of her trying to avoid the subject because she didn't want to confront it or face it."

Cherie and Jessey got married in a small, private ceremony in France in September 2021, which they discussed in an interview with Brides. Two days before the premiere of Bling Empire Season 2, Cherie posted on Instagram about their interview in Brides, along with a caption that seemed to throw a little shade at her former co-stars. She wrote:

Married to the love of my life. Don’t be friends with people who try to hurt your family, kids, and close friends. I will protect you always. It’s ok to marry, fall in love, have kids, divorce, marry again, we should always celebrate love and be there for one another.

It sounds like Cherie and Jessey are fully moving on from Bling Empire for good and now giving all their attention to their family.

Season 2 of Bling Empire is streaming on Netflix now.