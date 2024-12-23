The sisterhood lives on. A day after Blake Lively’s legal complaint against her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni was published, she received some resounding support from her long-time friends, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants cast. The other three stars of the 2005 movie — Amber Tamblyn, America Ferrera, and Alexis Bledel — posted a joint statement rallying behind their sister’s decision to take legal action.

“As Blake’s friends and sisters for over twenty years, we stand with her in solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation,” the Dec. 22 statement read. “Throughout the filming of It Ends With Us, we saw her summon the courage to ask for a safe workplace for herself and colleagues on set, and we are appalled to read the evidence of a premeditated and vindictive effort that ensued to discredit her voice.”

The remarks are in reference to Lively’s lawsuit, published on Dec. 21 by The New York Times. In the complaint, Lively accuses Baldoni of sexual harassment, and subsequently orchestrating a PR narrative through “social manipulation” to ruin her reputation.

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Warner Bros/Shutterstock

Tamblyn, Ferrera, and Bledel’s statement continues: “Most upsetting is the unabashed exploitation of domestic violence survivors’ stories to silence a woman who asked for safety. The hypocrisy is astounding.”

In Lively’s complaint, she alleges Baldoni went against the cast’s contractually obligated marketing strategy to promote It Ends With Us as a story of hope, and he instead focused on the domestic violence aspects of the story in his press for the film. Lively alleges this was an attempt “to protect his public image” as fans began to notice the cast was no longer following him online.

“We are struck by the reality that even if a woman is strong, celebrated, and resourced as our friend Blake, she can face forceful retaliation for daring to ask for a safe working environment,” Tamblyn, Ferrera, and Bledel’s statement concluded. “We are inspired by our sister’s courage to stand up for herself and others.”