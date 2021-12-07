The holidays have come early for BLINKs. On Tuesday, Dec. 7, the global lifestyle brand CASETiFY announced it has teamed up with BLACKPINK for a range of limited-edition products inspired by the group. So what’s in store for fans? The collection includes a variety of phone cases and electronic accessories featuring BLACKPINK’s signature logo, as well as their most iconic lyrics from hit singles like “Boombayah,” “Kill This Love,” and “How You Like That.” If you’re screaming just hearing about it, check out all the details about BLACKPINK's CASETiFY collab below.

BLACKPINK had such a successful year with the release of Lisa and Rosé's solo music, so there was no better way for the girls to close out 2021 than to give fans new merch to shop for. From phone and AirPod cases to wireless chargers, the collection boasts so many cute products, all perfect holiday gift ideas for BLACKPINK fans. Since it’ll likely sell out fast, here’s everything you need to know about the collection.

CASETiFY

When does BLACKPINK's CASETiFY collection go on sale?

BLACKPINK's CASETiFY line officially launches on Tuesday, Dec. 21, but fans can sign up for priority access to the collection on CASETiFY’s website starting on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Where can I buy BLACKPINK's CASETiFY collection?

Fans can purchase BLACKPINK’s CASETiFY’s line on CASETiFY’s official website, where they’ll also find a number of other cool phone cases and accessories with various designs.

What products are part of BLACKPINK's CASETiFY collection?

So. Many. Products. BLINKs will be overwhelmed when they see the collection because it features phone cases for iPhone and select Samsung devices. And that’s not all. The collection also includes AirPods and AirPods Pro cases, Apple Watch bands, MagSafe wallets, wireless chargers, grip stands, AirTag holders, iPad cases, sling bags, and a Nintendo Switch carrying case.

CASETiFY

What designs will BLACKPINK's CASETiFY collection have?

Fans can purchase a variety of cases, including the BLACKPINK Ticket Case, which looks like a concert ticket stub and features a printed autograph by the member of your choice. The “In Your Area” Case includes an image of a world tour all-access pass, which BLINKs can personalize. Meanwhile, the Photobooth Case features a little window where fans can insert their own personal concert photos. Other designs include sticker-style artwork, band logos, and song lyrics.

CASETiFY

How much is BLACKPINK's CASETiFY collection?

All the accessories in the collection retail between $25 to $75. They’ll ship worldwide while supplies last.

Will BLACKPINK's CASETiFY collection be available in stores?

Fans can shop the collection IRL starting on Tuesday, Dec. 21. The collection will be available at an exclusive pop-up store located in Landmark, Hong Kong at BELOWGROUND.

Happy shopping, BLINKs!