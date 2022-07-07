BLACKPINK has not dropped music since their first full-length album, appropriately titled The Album, in October 2020; however, that’s about to change. On Tuesday, July 6, BLACKPINK’s agency, YG Entertainment, revealed the beloved group will finally make their long-awaited comeback this summer.

According to Rolling Stone, the company confirmed through a press release that BLACKPINK is in the “final stages of recording a new album.” Their announcement arrived just weeks after the group first teased they would be releasing an album sometime in 2022. “I want to come back with music quickly,” Jisoo previously told Rolling Stone in a May 23 interview.

As if new music wasn’t exciting enough, YG said the group’s next comeback would launch “a continuous large-scale project which will extend through the second half of the year.” So, when will BLACKPINK drop their new album, and what’s this “large-scale project” all about? Check out all the details about the group’s next comeback below.

When will BLACKPINK drop a new single?

According to Billboard, BLACKPINK will release a new single this August.

When will BLACKPINK drop a new album?

YG said BLACKPINK is currently in the process of finalizing their new album, however, they didn’t reveal exactly when it would drop. Based on the group’s previous quotes, it seems it’ll arrive by the end of 2022.

What large-scale project is BLACKPINK planning?

BLACKPINK’s large-scale project will kick off after the group’s comeback in August and will continue throughout the rest of 2022. YG didn’t share any more details about the project, but they’ll likely release more info closer to BLACKPINK’s comeback.

When will BLACKPINK go on tour?

The company added that BLACKPINK will “go on the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group by the end of the year to expand their rapport with fans worldwide.” The group’s last tour — the In Your Area world tour — began in Seoul, South Korea, in November 2018 and wrapped up in Fukuoka, Japan, in February 2020. It included stops in 26 cities and 17 countries, so if BLACKPINK’s next tour will be even bigger, BLINKs should get prepared because the girls may visit their city next.

BLACKPINK’s next comeback is set to have so many exciting surprises!