Billie's Least Fav Song Of Hers Is An Early Career Classic

Billie Eilish’s discography is packed with hits, Grammy awards, and even an Oscar. Amid all the accolades and streams, the “Happier Than Ever” singer admitted there’s one song of her own that’s not her favorite. Which song is it? Here’s a hint: It’s from Eilish’s debut EP, Don’t Smile At Me, which dropped in August 2017.

Eilish revealed the song she considered her “worst” in her annual Same Interview video for Vanity Fair. Each year, the star sits down with the publication to answer the same questions about her career and life. This time, Eilish switched it up a bit and answered a few questions sent in by fans via Instagram. This is where things got really interesting.

When asked what her “worst” song is, Eilish quickly said it’s “Watch.” Welp!

“Watch” was the third single off Don’t Smile At Me, after “Ocean Eyes” and “Bellyache.” The song was written and produced by her brother and longtime collaborator, Finneas. While Eilish may dislike the song, fans do. “Watch” has been streamed over 425 million times on Spotify, and the music video has been viewed over 76 million times on YouTube.

Unfortunately, Eilish didn’t explain why she dislikes “Watch.” It’s one of her more personal songs, detailing what it’s like to leave a toxic relationship. “Your love feels so fake and my demands aren't high to make,” Eilish sings on the track. “If I could get to sleep, I would have slept by now / Your lies will never keep, I think you need to blow 'em out.”

Eilish opened up about the meaning behind the song in a September 2017 interview with Vice. “In a relationship, you're not just in a relationship with that person — you're in a relationship with that person being in a relationship with you,” she said.

Ultimately, Eilish may simply just not like the song anymore. The good news here is that she also told Vanity Fair she and Finneas have begun work on a new album. Here’s hoping Eilish’s song she likes the most is yet to come.