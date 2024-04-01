Billie Eilish & Taylor Swift’s Best Moments From 2014 To Now

They’ve been supporting each other for some time.
Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift are two of the most powerful names in the music industry — and no, there’s never been beef between them. In fact, Eilish and Swift go way back, starting when Eilish was simply a childhood fan of the rising pop star (who was technically still a country singer).
Over the years, the two musicians have had several sweet interactions — including that time in 2019 when they repeatedly exchanged compliments during the Billboard Women in Music Awards.
Although some fans invented drama between the duo in March (see: Swifties overreacted when Eilish made comments about working toward a more eco-friendly music industry), Eilish and Swift have plenty of years of friendship to help dispel any rumors of a rift.
Below, a look back on Eilish and Swift’s interactions over the years.