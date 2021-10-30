Billie's Haunting Nightmare Before Christmas Cover Will Give You Chills

It was “simply meant to be.” Billie Eilish just made Halloween even better by headlining The Nightmare Before Christmas live-to-film concert on Friday, Oct. 29. Joining the event at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, the singer celebrated the iconic film alongside Danny Elfman. To get yourself even more hype for Halloween, you need to watch Billie Eilish sing “Sally’s Song” from The Nightmare Before Christmas ASAP.

At the concert, Eilish appeared in Sally’s stitched dress, complete with strategic stitches drawn onto her neck and arms. The Happier Than Ever singer took the stage to sing “Sally’s Song,” the moment in the Tim Burton movie when the heroine expresses her hope for Jack Skellington’s safety and laments about her feelings, which she feels may never be reciprocated.

Eilish also joined Elfman, who wrote the songs for the 1993 film and also sang the part of Skellington for the sweet duet “Simply Meant To Be.” Right before the concert, Eilish shared a photo of her name billing on what appears to be her personal dressing room. “Peeing my pants i’m so excited,” she wrote.

Buena Vista Pictures

You can watch Eilish’s performance of “Sally’s Song” below.

Other celebs who joined the concert included “Weird Al” Yankovic, who played Lock, and Ken Page, who reprised his singing role of Oogie Boogie. The show also featured a full orchestra under conductor John Mauceri, as the the all-star lineup sang songs on the stage in sync with clips from the film.

You can also see Eilish’s duet with Elfman below.

Eilish and the other performers will hold another performance of the festive concert on Oct. 31 to celebrate Halloween.

It’s clear the singer certainly enjoys spooky season. Recently, Eilish also made a trip to Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. On Oct. 23, Eilish posted a picture of herself posing with costumed actors on Instagram, writing, “THANK YOU @horrornights @unistudios #universalhhn we had a blast.”

The singer is basking in her latest slew of accomplishments, and aside from kicking serious butt singing “Sally’s Song,” she’s got an official perfume in the works and released her second studio album, Happier Than Ever, on July 30, 2021.

With everything from wowing fans with her Met Gala look to surprising people with her chilling performance of “Sally’s Song,” is there anything she can’t do? Whatever she’s got in the works next, fans are sure to stan it because so far, everything she touches turns to gold.