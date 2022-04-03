Billie Had The Most IDGAF Response To A TikToker Dissing Her Oscars Dress

Billie Eilish is no stranger to getting shade on the internet, and she’s become a total pro at firing back at any rude comments. The 20-year-old singer has no time for haters — and when a recent TikTok video called her the “worst-dressed” celeb at the Oscars, Eilish clapped back in a way that totally showed off her IDGAF attitude. Here’s how Billie Eilish responded to TikTok shade of her 2022 Oscars dress.

The internet drama started when TikTok user @koltenkephartn called Eilish the “worst-dressed” celebrity on the Oscars 2022 red carpet. “I hate to do it, but here’s my worst dressed from the Oscars,” the TikToker said, before showing a pic of Eilish in her gown. “I’ve had enough of her sh*t.” In case you missed it, Eilish donned a black ruffled dress by Gucci’s creative director, Alessandro Michele, for the big night. The billowy goth gown got plenty of screen time, since Eilish took home her first Academy Award for her Best Original Song in honor of her James Bond theme, which she wrote with her brother Finneas.

Eilish came across the video, and naturally, decided to respond to the diss herself on TikTok a few days after her Academy Award win. Using the app’s duet feature, Eilish featured the critical clip on one side of the screen, while the other side showed Eilish flashing a peace sign and a middle finger — all while sitting on the toilet. “I haven’t had enough of my sh*t,” she captioned the clip. “I am sh*tting right now.”

Though Eilish’s Oscar dress is getting plenty of attention, her entire look deserves praise. The 20-year-old’s gown was paired with matching Fred Leighton diamond rings and earrings in the shape of stars. Her sleek lob was styled with a subtle retro flip at the ends and her makeup was sultry and simple. The result was a goth queen aesthetic that was super dark and moody.

Eilish has a ton to celebrate after nabbing her first Oscar, and she’s clearly not letting anyone take away her joy.