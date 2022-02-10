Biden Posted A Heartwarming Instagram With “Friends” Billie Eilish & Finneas

On Feb. 9, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas paid a visit to a very special friend while in Washington, D.C. for the singer’s Happier Than Ever tour. The siblings were invited to speak with President Joe Biden at the White House two years after they endorsed him during the 2020 presidential election. Biden shared a photo of their meeting on Instagram, where he called Eilish and Finneas his “friends.”

According to a White House official who spoke with People, the entire Eilish family met the President ahead of the singer’s Washington, D.C. concert. "Billie and Finneas were supporters during Biden's campaign and the Biden family have been long-time fans of their music,” People reports the White House official told them

Following their meeting, Biden posted a photo with Eilish and Finneas to his official Twitter and Instagram accounts. They all wore masks in the photo. "When I heard my friends @billieeilish and @finneas were in town for a show, I knew I had to invite them over to the White House,” Biden captioned the photo. “Great to see you and your family — and I'm glad you got to meet Commander."

FYI: Commander is Biden’s adorable German shepherd that joined his family in December 2021. According to CNN, the President’s brother James Biden and his sister-in-law Sara Biden surprised him with the pup for his 79th birthday in November last year.

Eilish is known for her love of dogs. Last year, Eilish celebrated her dog Shark’s birthday on Instagram. People reports she said at the time that Shark had made her life “1000x better.” Finneas also has a dog, Peaches.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Both Eilish and Finneas publicly supported Biden throughout his presidential campaign in 2020. The “Therefore I Am” singer even performed at the Democratic National Convention, where she debuted her song “My Future” and gave a powerful speech taking a stand against Trump.

“We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality, and that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake, someone who is building a team that shares our values. It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden,” Eilish said at the time. She also recorded a video in support of Biden and voter registration.

Two years later, it seems the Eilish and Biden families have officially become friends.