Billie Eilish's newest song, "Therefore I Am," is clearly one of her most impactful single releases to date; it's got stans around the world excited for even more Eilish tracks and reengaged conversations about her dedication to a laser-specific form of artistic expression. In a way, Billie Eilish's lyrics for "Therefore I Am" are no different from the lively lines that helped illustrate her vision for her debut studio album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? — but something has shifted artistically on her newest track. The shockingly self-aware title, a clip from the common saying, "I think, therefore I am," is even further exemplified in the writing of the song.

The cover art for the single — a bright orange background accented by remnants of a broken statue — is a boldfaced take on her usual dark metaphors and gloomy sonic backdrops. Thus, her lyrics occupy a more colorful and vibrant universe, which is even further explored within the breathtaking music video for the track. She's fully in-control with her sharp verses and ready to pounce on 2020 like the superstar that she is; it's Eilish's world and we're just living in it.

The most important thing to note about the song? It's all about letting shade roll right off her shoulders. Eilish's latest bop is a message to her haters, and is lyrical proof that she could care less about what online trolls have to say about her.

You can see Eilish's new video and corresponding lyrics below.

I’m not your friend or anything

Damn, you think that you're the man

I think, therefore, I am

I'm not your friend or anything

Damn, you think that you're the man I think, therefore, I am

Stop, what the hell are you talking about?

Get my pretty name outta your mouth

We are not the same with or without

Don't talk 'bout me like how you might know how I feel

Top of the world, but your world isn't real Your world's an ideal

So go have fun

I really couldn't care less

And you can give 'em my best, but just know

I'm not your friend or anything

Damn, you think that you're the man

I think, therefore, I am

I'm not your friend or anything

Damn, you think that you're the man

I think, therefore, I am

I don't want press to put your name next to mine, we're on different lines

So I wanna be nice enough, they don't call my bluff

'Cause I hate to find

Articles, articles, articles I'd rather you remain unremarkable

Got a lotta interviews, interviews, interviews

When they say your name, I just act confused

Did you have fun?

I really couldn't care less

And you can give 'em my best, but just know

I'm not your friend or anything

Damn, you think that you're the man

I think, therefore, I am

I'm not your friend or anything

Damn, you think that you're the man

I think, therefore, I am

I'm sorry, I don't think I caught your name

I'm sorry, I don't think I caught your name

I'm not your friend or anything (I'm not your friend)

Damn, you think that you're the man (They can try to)

I think, therefore, I am (Damn)

I'm not your friend or anything (Friend, Damn)

Damn, you think that you're the man (You're the man)

I think, therefore, I am