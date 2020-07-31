After announcing her new single "My Future" on July 24, Billie Eilish sent fans into a frenzy on Twitter, wondering what her new song could possibly sound like and be about. Besides giving fans its release date and teaser art, Eilish kept the details surrounding her new project to a minimum. Now that it's here, Billie Eilish's "My Future" lyrics are making fans feel empowered because it's about putting yourself first.

Eilish first teased new music was on the horizon in a May 9 interview with Beats 1. The singer revealed she and her brother Finneas have been working in the studio during quarantine, and they already finished a song. "We wrote a whole song in its entirety, an entire song, which is kind of rare for us. I really love it. It was like exactly what I needed to say when we wrote it," Eilish said.

After months of wondering when it will drop, Eilish announced on July 24 a new single was on its way. The only sneak peek she gave fans was a teaser image that showed an animated version of Eilish looking up at the moon. Once the song finally released on July 30, it received such a positive reaction from fans for being about self-love.

Eilish sings about walking away from a relationship to find a better future for herself. Although she'll be alone, she knows this is the right path for her. The track starts out with a slow beat, but then it gradually picks up as Eilish gains more hope and courage through its lyrics.

To reflect the message of the song, Eilish released a music video that shows her sulking in the rain before finding the sun.

"My Future" has such a beautiful message, and you can read the full lyrics below.

Verse 1

I can't seem to focus

And you don't seem to notice I'm not here

I'm just a mirror

You check your complexion

To find your reflection's all alone

I had to go

Pre-Chorus

Can't you hear me?

I'm not comin' home

Do you understand?

I've changed my plans

Chorus

'Cause I, I'm in love

With my future

Can't wait to meet her

And I (I), I'm in love

But not with anybody else

Just wanna get to know myself

Verse 2

I know supposedly I'm lonely now (Lonely now)

Know I'm supposed to be unhappy

Without someone (Someone)

But aren't I someone? (Aren't I someone? Yeah)

I'd (I'd) like to be your answer (Be your answer)

'Cause you're so handsome (You're so handsome)

Pre-Chorus

But I know better

Than to drive you home

'Cause you'd invite me in

And I'd be yours again

Chorus

But I (I), I'm in love (Love, love, love, love)

With my future

And you don't know her

And I, I'm in love (Love, love)

But not with anybody here

I'll see you in a couple years

Eilish's message hits different during these uncertain times, but like the lyrics say, it's important to have hope there's a better future ahead.