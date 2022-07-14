Wait, am I really witnessing Beyoncé in her TikTok era? The singer/rapper/designer/actor/icon joined TikTok on July 14 and already has nearly 4 million followers. And all she’s given us on the app so far is just one post. She stays an icon.

Her first TikTok is a radiant compilation of fans voguing and singing along to her latest single “Break My Soul.” IYDK, this soaring anthem, which is a nod to choosing self-care over toxicity, has become one of this summer’s biggest hits.

Beyoncé’s TikTok is such a mood. It began with a clip of Youtube personality Zachary Campbell reacting to the song. In his usual, yet relatable fashion, Campbell screeches, “Oh! When I say Beyoncé is back,” before breaking out into a dance. The second verse of “Break My Soul” instantly pulses in while other short clips of TikTok users vibing to the track began to roll.

"Seeing y'all release the wiggle made me so happy!" Beyoncé captioned the video. "Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! - Love B —#RENAISSANCE #BREAKMYSOUL.

The video even includes a surprise guest: Cardi B. The clip of the “Hot Sh*t” rapper included in the TikTok is a snippet from one of her Instagram livestreams where she shouts the lyrics, “in case you forgot how we act outside!”

Though this is Beyoncé’s first post on TikTok, her immediate impact on the app is already massive. In addition to joining TikTok, she also made her full discography available for use on the app. Yes, the drop included “Singles Ladies,” “Halo,” and “Partition” among many others.

According to Billboard, the “Break My Soul” singer actually created her TikTok profile in December 2021. She didn’t post though until July 14.

With her Renaissance era upon us, it’s only right that fans can now excitedly dance to “Break My Soul” and her many other songs. Talk about a TikTok renaissance.