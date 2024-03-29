The world is healing: Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus *finally* have a song together. On March 29, Beyoncé released her highly-anticipated foray into the country genre, Cowboy Carter. Ahead of the album’s release, Bey has been sporting the cowgirl aesthetic, getting fans excited for what this new era would entail. That fervor only grew when Beyoncé teased collaborations with “brilliant artists” on the new album — and it turns out, Cyrus was one of them.

This might be the first time Beyoncé and Cyrus are officially collaborating, but they’ve had quite a few sweet milestones together over the years. From a 14-year-old Cyrus praising Bey as her “role model” to a joint concert performance in 2008, these two icons have been around each other for quite some time.

Below, check out a full timeline of Beyoncé and Cyrus’ best moments — so far.

Miley Fangirled Over Beyoncé In 2006 Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images During an interview on the American Music Awards red carpet in 2006, Cyrus openly gushed over Beyoncé, explaining that she looked up to her as a role model. “Beyoncé is here, my mom’s always telling me, ‘What would Beyoncé do?’ So I am excited to meet her tonight,” Cyrus told reporters at the time, according to a video posted on X. In a different interview from that same red carpet, Cyrus brought up Bey again when asked who she was most excited to see perform. “I’m excited to see Beyoncé be here,” she said. “She’s like my big role model, so it’s really cool to see her.

Miley Fangirled Over Beyoncé (Again) In 2007 Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Apparently, Tish Cyrus passed on her love for Bey to her daughter. “[Beyoncé is] her favorite person in the world, and my mom brings me every article,” Cyrus told Oprah during a 2007 interview. “[She says,] ‘Look, she’s so humble, but still amazing.’”

They Shared The Stage In 2008 Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Cyrus and Beyoncé joined forces (along with several other icons — hi, Rihanna!) in 2008 for a Stand Up 2 Cancer performance. In her 2023 “Used To Be Young” series on TikTok, Cyrus revisited the performance. “Here’s me sandwiched between Beyoncé and Rihanna,” she explained, watching the video. “What I remember most from doing this performance is I was standing in between two of the big legends and icons that I was looking up to at the time,” Cyrus added. “And they treated me like a little sister the entire time. They were being really sweet.” She joked, “I got brackets on the back of my teeth, and I’m singing with Beyoncé.”

Miley Slammed A Fake Quote In 2014 X: @MileyCyrus In 2014, drama surfaced when a fake quote about Beyoncé was attributed to Cyrus. Here’s the made-up quote that went viral, per Glamour UK: “Beyoncé has been a big inspiration to me but she's been out for such a long time. She's so talented and I think she's at the top of the game now but people are always looking for new blood and that's what I bring to the game now, new blood. I got the total package you know, the curves, the rhythm, and the voice. I'm just the best.” Rumor had it that Cyrus gave the quote to Love Magazine, but the outlet clarified that the singer “never said anything to us about Beyonce.” Cyrus took to her own Twitter account to slam the quote. “That quote people MADE UP about Beyonce just made me lol! Imagine if I said I got ‘the looks and the curves I'm just better!’ Bahahahhaha,” she posted. Later, she posted again, “don't worry. getting 2 the bottom of this sh*t. making the liar retract the statement. U can cause ALOT of drama but NOT between me & B!”

Beyonce Teased A “Brilliant” Collab James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images Ahead of releasing Cowboy Carter on March 29, Beyoncé teased some exciting collabs. “I have a few surprises on the album, and have collaborated with some brilliant artists who I deeply respect,” she wrote on Instagram on March 19. Beyoncé continued, “I hope that you can hear my heart and soul, and all the love and passion that I poured into every detail and every sound.”