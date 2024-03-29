In honor of their Cowboy Carter collab.
The world is healing: Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus *finally* have a song together. On March 29, Beyoncé released her highly-anticipated foray into the country genre, Cowboy Carter. Ahead of the album’s release, Bey has been sporting the cowgirl aesthetic, getting fans excited for what this new era would entail. That fervor only grew when Beyoncé teased collaborations with “brilliant artists” on the new album — and it turns out, Cyrus was one of them.
This might be the first time Beyoncé and Cyrus are officially collaborating, but they’ve had quite a few sweet milestones together over the years. From a 14-year-old Cyrus praising Bey as her “role model” to a joint concert performance in 2008, these two icons have been around each other for quite some time.
Below, check out a full timeline of Beyoncé and Cyrus’ best moments — so far.