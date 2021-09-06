Any day that brings new music from Beyoncé is a good day, and the Beyhive was just very blessed. On Sept. 6, reports started popping up from Telluride Film Festival where the forthcoming feature film King Richard premiered, claiming the film featured a Beyoncé track at the end. The song, “Be Alive,” played during the closing credits of the film and is a big deal for one major reason. Beyoncé's "Be Alive" from King Richard could win her an Oscar.

King Richard is a new biopic film starring Will Smith centered around American tennis coach and the father of Venus and Serena Williams, Richard Williams. Bey’s addition to the soundtrack came as a total surprise to fans and critics at Telluride Film Festival, but it sounds like it's already stealing hearts. While Bey was never announced to be part of the movie, she’s had a close friendship with Serena Williams for many years, and they have collaborated on tons of projects together.

The song was written by Beyoncé and her Roc nation labelmate Dixon for the film, and is inciting talk about potential Oscar nominations. According to the LA Times, this means Beyoncé will likely receive a nod at the Oscars next year for Best Original Song, and may even perform. Despite her original song “Spirit” from 2020’s The Lion King being shortlisted for a Best Original Song Oscar last year, Bey has yet to score a nomination at the Academy Awards, so fan are really pulling for “Be Alive” to be her first nom.

While the song isn’t out to the public just yet, you can catch the trailer for the upcoming film below.

The Williams sisters served as as executive producers on the feature film, so film buffs can expect a work that’s personal through and through. As the girls said in an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the film will walk viewers through their earliest childhood memories. “It’s really about my dad and how he literally changed the game and how this started,” said Venus. “He’s a revolutionary kind of person. I love him to death.”

King Richard is set to debut in theaters on Nov. 19.