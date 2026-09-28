Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli have been skating on thin ice recently, but the Off Campus stars are making it clear they haven’t lost their footing. As the co-stars had been filming Season 2 of their hockey romance series in August, rumors started to go viral about a supposed rift between Bright and Cameli. They ignored the chatter for a while, but finally broke their silence at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, which they attended together on Aug. 27.

“When I first heard those, I mean, I laugh every time I hear them,” Cameli told Entertainment Tonight when asked about the rumors. “It’s really entertaining, and sometimes fascinating the conclusions people will jump to. I’m happy to put them to bed, I mean Ella and I are extremely close.”

The gossip about a possibly falling out began when sleuthing fans noticed Cameli had removed several photos of himself with Bright from his Instagram grid in August. This was shortly after his girlfriend Raina Morris expressed her frustration with overzealous Off Campus fans making assumptions about Cameli’s personal life.

According to Bright, she and Cameli were reveling in the feud gossip when they noticed it. “Oh my God! All days on set I’m with Belmont, so we’re like in the green room and he’s like, ‘Ah, have you seen this?’ And I’m like, ‘LOL!’” Bright told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m sitting right next to him, we’re both scrolling on our phones: ‘Oh, you saw that?’ ‘Remember when I said that?’ It’s like, never happened. Honestly, it’s great. It’s hilarious. He’s one of my best friends.”

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In a separate interview with E! News, Bright suggested that the Instagram archiving was purely for stylistic purposes, and not meant to carry any actual meaning. “I mean, god forbid I wanted an aesthetic Instagram,” Bright said. “My bad. I'm so sorry!”

Bright and Cameli previously put on a united front amid the online chatter by filming a video teasing Off Campus Season 2 together in early September. The second installment is expected to premiere sometime in 2027.