If you and your SO are looking for a Halloween couples costume that’s fun, flirty, and blindingly bright, I’ve got you covered. A Barbie and Ken couples costume — the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling version, of course — is the perfect option if you’re looking to stand out this Halloween. Remember those leaked on-set photos of Robbie and Gosling? Yep, there was a reason so many people turned up to take pics. This couples costume is attention-grabbing in all the best ways. So if that sounds like you and your SO, look no further.

This Barbie and Ken costume is pretty straightforward. All you need are bright colors — lots of ‘em — and some retro accessories. Keep in mind that you’re channeling Robbie and Gosling’s roller skater-themed costumes from the new Barbie movie, so keep it fun and sporty.

Really, this modern take on the nostalgic costume is ideal for any couple that doesn’t mind a bit of neon (and a pair of rollerblades). So if you’re feeling inspired by the Barbie and Ken dream life, you’re in luck. It’s possible to emulate Hollywood’s latest version of Barbie and Ken — even without a professional costume designer. To help you get started, here are some Barbie and Ken must-haves.

Dress Like Barbie

OK, these aggressively pink shorts and patterned one-piece might not be perfect for every occasion, but they’re ideal for Halloween. To complete the look, throw on a visor and some neon knee and elbow pads. Bonus points if you wear roller skates to complete the look.

Dress Like Ken

Ken is the perfect complement to Barbie’s look. For this costume, throw on a tank top, a patterned vest, a pair of bright shorts (or swim trunks), and all the neon accessories. Make your look pop even more by matching Barbie with the same roller skates and knee pads.

IMO, this Ken and Barbie ‘fit is a front-runner for best couples costume of Halloween 2022. Plus, you already have your theme song for the night: “Barbie Girl” by Aqua.