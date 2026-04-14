Barbie Ferreira Explains The Real Reason She Left Euphoria

Barbie Ferreira is sharing a look at all the behind-the-scenes conversations that led to her Euphoria departure. In August 2022, she announced that she would not be returning for Season 3, prompting plenty of fan theories about a “dramatic” exit. Ferreira has repeatedly quashed those rumors, and on April 14, she shared the real reason she said goodbye to the hit HBO show.

“In fact, it was kind of the opposite of dramatic, where it was a long process of being like, ‘I don’t know if this is it for me,'" Ferreira told Amanda Hirsch on an April 14 episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "And then having conversations with people and us trying to figure out how to make Kat a fully fleshed-out character, and it just wasn’t going anywhere.”

Apparently, they couldn’t “land on anything” that would move the character forward. "The thing is, I don’t need to be on the biggest TV show on earth if I’m not, like, acting, you know?" Ferreira added. "So I would rather do an indie movie where I’m acting, I’m flexing my muscles, I’m being creatively asked to do things rather than kind of sitting around to be a background character."

According to her, she felt Kat’s storyline fell flat in Season 2 of Euphoria. "It felt like the character wasn't Kat anymore,” she said. Instead, she saw her become a “background character” — a shift that she felt didn’t show her “potential as [an] actress.”

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She acknowledged that her decision might not make sense to everyone. "And some people are like, ‘I would do that,'" she continued. "I’m like, ‘Good for you.’ Like, you want to be a background character for 9 months? That’s, like, totally fine and cool."

"But I was like, I want to do other stuff. I want to produce indie cinema... I do indie movies that literally are made on a shoestring budget, but it’s like cool and real stories. And I’d rather that than kind of be a second thought,” she added.

According to Ferreira, it wasn’t a spontaneous decision, but a "long, arduous process" of questioning her future on the show. "At the end of the day, [I] was like, 'I believe in myself as an actress. And I want to see my career look a little differently than this. It's OK if it's not, like, the hit TV show.' It's fine. I did that,” she said.