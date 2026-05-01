Barbie Ferreira Reveals Beyoncé Shot A Celeb-Filled "Thique" Music Video

Just when Beyoncé fans had just about given up hope on ever seeing the long-teased Renaissance visuals, a major update came from a totally unexpected source. Four years after Bey’s 2022 house album was released, Barbie Ferreira revealed that the singer did indeed shoot music videos for the project — which she knows, because she starred in one. Although Ferreira now feels that the visuals may never see the light of day, her comments confirm that that Bey has been sitting on Renaissance video footage for years.

“I did a Beyoncé music video three and a half years ago. And it'll never come out. I finally have accepted it,” Ferreira said during her May 1 appearance on the In Your Dreams podcast. “It was the ‘Thique’ video, and it was so cool, and I have accepted no on will ever see it.”

Beyoncé fans have been speculating about Renaissance music videos ever since the album released in the summer of 2022, with no concrete evidence of their existence until now. The superstar had released highly acclaimed cinematic companion pieces for her three albums prior to Renaissance, and had at least put out several videos for all the records before those. So, fans were surprised that Bey never released even one proper music video for Renaissance.

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Ferreira went on to spill some more tea about the unreleased “Thique” video, which is apparently full of stars. “It was a bunch of really cool girls. It was like, Shygirl, Carmen Electra, Megan Thee Stallion, Precious [Lee] was in it,” Ferreira said. “It was thick b*tches, you know? Thick baddies.’”

The Euphoria actor also revealed that the video was directed by Nadia Lee Cohen, who’s known for her previous work with A$AP Rocky and Kali Uchis, and that Beyoncé invited the video’s cast to her birthday party after shooting.

Though Ferreira’s remarks confirm a “Thique” video does exist, she’s pretty sure it’s been completely shelved by this point. “It's been almost four years,” Ferreira sighed. “I swear to God, I have been holding out hope until this very moment. I think this is when I accept that I'm not going to be in the Beyoncé music video.”