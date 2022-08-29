Bad Bunny gave one of the most electrifying performances at the 2022 VMAs. The star, who’s currently in the middle of his World’s Hottest Tour, performed his hit single “Tití Me Preguntó” remotely from Yankee Stadium in New York City. He lit up the stage, and at one point, Bad Bunny surprised fans by kissing not one, but two of his backup dancers live on TV. One of the dancers was male, while the other was female.

The rapper began his performance by carrying one of his female backup dancers (who was wearing a wedding dress) on stage with him as the wedding march played in the background. Behind him was a screen with an image of a church surrounded by palm trees, which was a clear nod toward his World’s Hottest Tour and his fourth studio album, Un Verano Sin Ti.

Bad Bunny then began performing “Tití Me Preguntó,” and was joined by a number of other backup dancers, who were all in wedding dresses. The wedding theme went perfectly with his single’s lyrics: “Hey, auntie asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, a lot of girlfriends/ Today I have one, tomorrow I'll have another, hey, but there's no wedding.”

While performing the bridge to his song, Bad Bunny kissed a female dancer on his right. He then turned to his left and kissed a male backup dancer. Watch the moment go down at the 2:50 mark in the video below.

The moment quickly went viral on Twitter. “Bad Bunny just kissed a man?? It should’ve been me 😩😩😩,” one fan tweeted, alongside a meme of Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) from Stranger Things.

“Me on the way to be Bad Bunny’s second male kiss,” another fan said. They shared their message alongside a video of someone riding their motorcycle to the tune of Charli XCX’s single “Vroom Vroom.”

Fans also compared the moment to Madonna and Britney Spears’ iconic 2003 VMAs kiss.

Bad Bunny also accepted his VMA for Artist of the Year live on stage at Yankee Stadium. According to the Los Angeles Times, he made history by becoming the first non-English-language act to win in the category.

The rapper gave a moving acceptance speech dedicated to his Puerto Rican heritage. “I’ve always said and have been believing since the beginning that I would become one of the biggest stars in the world without changing my culture and my language,” he said.

Fans couldn’t be prouder! Congrats, Bad Bunny!