Bad Bunny Just Announced The “World’s Hottest Tour”

If you didn’t get tickets to Bad Bunny’s upcoming El Último Tour del Mundo, don’t worry. You’ll have another chance to see him in concert soon. On Monday, Jan. 24, the singer announced he’s embarking on his first-ever stadium tour, titled Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour, later this year. This means he has not one but two tours scheduled in 2022.

Bad Bunny announced his latest tour just weeks before embarking on El Último Tour del Mundo, which kicks off in Denver on Feb. 9 and ends in Miami on April 3. This tour went on sale last April. Billboard reports Bad Bunny sold 480,000 tickets in less than a week. According to a press release from Live Nation, this makes El Último Tour del Mundo the fastest-selling tour on Ticketmaster since 2018.

As for his second tour of the year, Bad Bunny will perform in 29 different cities across the United States and Latin America. So if you’ve been eager to see him perform live on tour, now’s your chance to get tickets. Here’s everything you need to know about Bad Bunny’s 2022 World’s Hottest Tour before it arrives.

When will Bad Bunny’s World’s Hottest Tour begin?

Bad Bunny’s tour will take him across the U.S. and Latin America. The U.S. leg of Bad Bunny’s World’s Hottest Tour will kick off in Orlando, Florida, on Aug. 5. His Latin American tour dates begin with a concert in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on Oct. 21.

Which cities will Bad Bunny visit on his World’s Hottest Tour?

Bad Bunny will perform in 29 different cities. In the U.S., this includes such cities as Miami, Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. In Latin America, Bad Bunny is stopping in Lima, Panama City, San José, and Mexico City among others.

LIVE NATION

When do tickets go on sale for Bad Bunny’s World’s Hottest Tour?

Pre-sale tickets for Bad Bunny’s stadium tour will go on sale on Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 12 p.m. local time. Afterward, tickets for the general public will go on sale on Friday, Jan. 28, at 12 p.m. local time on worldshottesttour.com.

Who are the opening acts for Bad Bunny’s World’s Hottest Tour?

The Grammy-nominated DJ and record producer Alesso (who recently dropped a new song “When I’m Gone” with Katy Perry) will be joining Bad Bunny on his stadium tour on select dates. So will Grammy-nominated DJ, songwriter, and record producer Diplo.

2022 is going to be such a huge year for Bad Bunny!