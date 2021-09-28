Here Are The 30 Women In Line To Be On The Next Bachelor Season

The population of Bachelor Nation is ever-expanding. Even before one season of a Bachelor franchise show is complete (or has even started to air), it’s time to start thinking about the cast of the next one. Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette hasn’t begun yet, but Bachelor fans can already take a look at the 30 women in line to be on the next Bachelor season.

The next Bachelor hasn’t been officially announced yet, although Bachelor creator and producer Mike Fleiss confirmed that he will be a guy from Michelle’s season. Fans have started speculating about which of Michelle’s guys will step into the lead role in 2022, but they don’t have to guess when it comes to the rest of the cast of the season. The possible contestants for Season 26 of The Bachelor have been released, so fans can start predicting who will fare best in the journey to find love with the mysterious new Bachelor. And, Michelle’s season of The Bachelorette premieres Oct. 19, 2021 and that’ll give fans their first look at the guy who will step into the spotlight for the next season of The Bachelor.

Here’s everything we know so far about Season 26 of The Bachelor:

The Bachelor Season 26 Premiere Date

The premiere date for Season 26 of The Bachelor hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s slated to air sometime in 2022.

The Bachelor Season 26 Cast

The lead for The Bachelor Season 26 hasn’t been announced yet, but fans do have a couple of hints about his identity. In addition to letting fans know the next Bachelor is a part of Michelle’s season, Fleiss also let fans know that the new lead’s name starts with the letter “C.” Several news outlets have reported that the Bachelor will be Clayton Echard, and Fleiss’ hints back that up. But, no news about the lead has been confirmed yet.

ABC has released a list of 33 women who are in the running to be on the next Bachelor season on the Bachelor Facebook page. You can get your first look at these women here:

ABC

This is Breauna G., age 28, from San Diego, CA.

ABC

Here's Cassidy T., age 26, from Cave Creek, AZ.

ABC

Next is Claire H., age 28, from Virginia Beach, VA.

ABC

Then there’s Daria R., age 24, from Baldwin, NY.

ABC

Here’s Eliza I., age 25, from Berlin, Germany.

ABC

Above is Elizabeth C., age 32, from Highlands Ranch, CO.

ABC

Then there’s Ency A., age 28, from Burbank, CA.

ABC

And this is Gabby W., age 30, from O'Fallon, IL.

ABC

Here’s Genevieve P., age 26, from Rehoboth, MA.

ABC

This is Hailey M., age 26, from Orlando, FL.

Next is Hunter H., age 28, from Lake Wylie, SC.

Next is Hunter H., age 28, from Lake Wylie, SC.

This is Ivana N., age 31, from Snellville, GA & Enterprise, AL.

This is Ivana N., age 31, from Snellville, GA & Enterprise, AL.

ABC

Here’s Jane P., age 33, from Los Angeles, CA.

ABC

Above is Jill C., age 26, from Scituate, RI.

ABC

Next up is Kara G., age 30, from Cincinnati, OH.

ABC

Here's Kate G., age 32, from Clarksville, TN.

ABC

Above is Kira M., age 32, from Greensboro, NC.

ABC

Here is Lindsay D., age 27, from Warner Robins, GA.

ABC

Then there’s Lyndsey W., age 28, from Orange, TX.

ABC

This is Mara A., age 32, from Cherryhill, NJ.

ABC

Meet Marlena W., age 30, from Virginia Beach, VA.

ABC

Here’s Melina N., age 27, from Los Angeles, CA.

ABC

Next up is Rachel R., age 25, from Chicago, IL.

ABC

Here we have Rianna H., age 26, from Mount Pleasant, TX.

ABC

This is Salley C., age 26, from Greenville, SC.

ABC

Here’s Samantha J., age 26, from Dayton, OH.

ABC

Above is Sarah H., age 23, from Spartanburg, SC.

ABC

This is Serene R., age 26, from Oklahoma City, OK.

ABC

Next is Shanae A., age 29, from Sycamore, OH.

ABC

Here’s Sierra J., age 26, from Oklahoma City, OK.

ABC

Then there’s Susie E., age 28, from Virginia Beach, VA.

ABC

Here's Teddi W., age 24, from Redlands, CA.

ABC

And finally, here’s Tessa T., age 26, from Stamford, CT.

Stay tuned to see which of these women make the final cut for the next Bachelor season in 2022.