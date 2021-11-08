Is This The Newest "Villain" In Bachelor Nation?

So far in Season 18 of The Bachelorette, Michelle Young has been pretty proactive in weeding out the troublemakers from her group of contestants. On the very first night, she asked Ryan Fox to leave after she learned he’d brought a playbook to help him win the show. Then, in the Nov. 2 episode, Michelle learned that Jamie Skaar had manipulated her and the other men, and so she eliminated him from the show as well. After that, it seemed like there might finally be peace in Michelle’s Bachelorette kingdom, but this is the franchise that’s known for its dramatic twists, and it looks like a new guy will be stepping up to claim the Bachelorette villain title: Chris Sutton.

In the promo for The Bachelorette Season 18, Episode 4, Chris S. starts stirring the pot in a big way. “There are guys here that think that they have it in the bag,” he announces to everyone, including Michelle, at the cocktail party. Then, a few other guys can be heard calling Chris S. “a snake” and saying that “he threw us all under the bus.” This all sounds like textbook Bachelorette villain behavior, and the promo ends with Chris S. going head to head with Nayte Olukoya over it. Fans will have to wait to see how that fight pans out, but in the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about Chris S.

Chris Sutton’s Real Job

Chris is a commodities broker who lives and works in West Hollywood, California, but was born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana. The 28-year-old graduated from Louisiana State University in 2015. According to his ABC bio, he’s a “Southern gentleman-turned-California beach boy” who’s “goofy and easygoing,” even with his business-oriented job.

Chris Sutton’s Instagram

Instagram doesn’t seem to be Chris’ main priority, since his IG feed is a little sparse. He recently posted a couple of photos showcasing his time on The Bachelorette and a sweet pic of him with his baby niece. But before that, his last Instagram post was from April 2020. Chris’ few Instagram posts show that he’s super family-oriented. In addition to the picture with his niece, Chris has posted pictures with his parents at each of their respective second weddings, and a photo of him with his sister.

Chris Sutton Facts

Chris’ love of family translates into his goals for the future. According to his ABC bio, he hopes to be married with kids in five years. He also hopes be making a positive impact on the world, which definitely aligns with Michelle’s goals. Chris also loves to travel and break out his Blue Steel face. He says he’s “a firm believer that chivalry isn't dead, and when the time comes, he is ready to sweep Michelle off her feet.” Perhaps Chris’ idea of chivalry is calling out the other men as he does in the promo. If that’s the case, then fans will have to wait and see just how effective that move works in actually sweeping Michelle off her feet. From the looks of it, it seems like it doesn’t work too well.

Season 18 of The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.