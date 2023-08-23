The First Look At Bachelor In Paradise Season 9 Is Literally Bananas

It’s that time of year once again, Bachelor Nation. A new season of Bachelor in Paradise is right around the corner, and Season 9 of The Bachelor’s tropical spinoff is already looking like it’s going to bring some serious dating drama. So be sure you have your sunscreen, because the cast of Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 is scorching hot, and the potential for conflict is already heated.

The ninth season of Bachelor in Paradise filmed over the summer in Sayulita, Mexico, the same place the previous seven seasons filmed after the show moved production from Tulum after Season 1. Jesse Palmer will be returning as host, and two cast members were revealed early in the Bachelorette Season 20 “Men Tell All” special. The controversial Brayden Bowers from Charity’s season of The Bachelorette and Katherine Izzo from Zach’s season of The Bachelor were the first two confirmed contestants.

As the Season 9 premiere date is drawing closer, Elite Daily can exclusively reveal your first look at the new season of Bachelor in Paradise. The poster for Season 9 is fittingly suggestive, promising a tidal wave of drama that will be absolutely bananas... literally.

ABC

Here are all the details Bachelor Nation needs to know about the upcoming Bachelor in Paradise season.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 Cast

The full cast for Season 9 has not yet been revealed, but Brayden Bowers and Katherine Izzo are already confirmed to be going to Mexico. Brayden stirred up a ton of controversy on Charity’s Bachelorette season, and Kat also landed in a bit of hot water during her time on Zach’s Bachelor season, so expect things to get pretty spicy when they meet up for BIP.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 Trailer

ABC hasn’t shared any footage of Season 9 yet, but with the premiere date fast approaching, expect a first look very soon.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 Premiere Date

The new season will premiere on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. EST, right after the series premiere of The Golden Bachelor.