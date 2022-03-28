There's A Theory Bachelor In Paradise Is Getting Canceled

If the Bachelor franchise were a family, then Bachelor In Paradise would be the fun aunt who’s always ready to turn any family function into a party. Bachelor In Paradise is where Bachelor Nation alums go to let loose, get tan on the beach, and — of course — form a love triangle or two. But, there’s a theory going around that says Bachelor In Paradise might be getting canceled, which would put an end to all that romantic summer fun.

The theories and rumors started emerging when the schedule for the upcoming Bachelorette season was announced. After Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor ended, host Jesse Palmer revealed that Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia would make history as the first co-leads of one Bachelorette season. But that isn’t the only way The Bachelorette Season 19 is changing things up. The season is premiering later than most Bachelorette seasons usually do, on July 11. That means The Bachelorette is edging into Paradise’s usual summer slot, leaving fans worried there’s no longer a place for the spinoff series in the Bachelor franchise. In addition to the scheduling change, some troubling Twitter activity from Bachelor creator and producer Mike Fleiss is also stoking the flames of the Paradise cancelation rumor.

Twitter user @bachbabes bemoaned the possible cancelation of Paradise, saying “it’s the only reason I put up with this franchise.” Fleiss responded by quote-tweeting, “Canceled??? No f*cking way!!! #BachelorInParadise forever!” The relief Fleiss provided fans only lasted a moment, though, because he soon deleted his tweet. It was captured in a screenshot, but the fact that he deleted it has made fans worried forever might not actually be in the cards for Paradise.

It’s been rumored that the ratings were low for Season 7 of Paradise, which aired in summer 2021. The ratings may have been low, but the Bachelor Nation fans who do watch Paradise are still very vocal about their love for it. One fan tweeted, “I think I speak for almost all of #BachelorNation when I say we TOLERATE #TheBachelor and #TheBachelorette just so we can get to #BachelorInParadise baby!!!”

ABC hasn’t announced yet what the fate of Paradise will be, so fans will just have to wait with bated breath to find out if their favorite Bachelor spinoff will return.

Season 19 of The Bachelor premieres Monday, July 11 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.