Ashley Tisdale is taking a social media break amid her mom group drama.

Ashley Tisdale is a fan of taking breaks from social media. In a blog post, published Feb. 23, the Frenshe founder explained why she recommends going offline on occasion as a way to gain “perspective” and quiet the outside noise.

“I love social media in a lot of ways. It can be inspiring, funny, and a great way to stay connected. But I don’t think it’s where we’re meant to live our lives, which is why I take regular breaks,” she wrote on her blog. “Every time I step away, I’m reminded how different it feels to be fully present—to not be half in a moment while also thinking, Wait, did I already post today?”

Tisdale continued, “At some point, I realized how automatic it had all become. I’d take a photo and immediately think, This would be such a good Instagram picture. Not what a sweet moment or I love this light, but straight to whether it belonged on the grid.”

During those breaks, she finds her priorities shifting. “When I’m off social media, I’m more with my friends, more with my kids, more in the moment. Unsurprisingly, those moments are better when I’m not holding my phone at arm’s length trying to look casual,” she added.

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The “sheer volume of information” available online also played a role in her decision to take breaks. “You can open your phone without thinking and suddenly be absorbing outrage and fear, usually without looking for it,” she added.

Tisdale’s words of wisdom come weeks after she went viral for publishing an essay about leaving her “toxic” mom group — which seemingly included Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore, and Meghan Trainor. Afterwards, several celebrities have decided to take sides, sharing their thoughts on socials.

Matthew Koma, Duff’s husband, went so far as to share a headline mock article, clearly mimicking Tisdale’s. He added a pointed headline: “When You’re The Most Self Obsessed Tone Deaf Person On Earth, Other Moms Tend To Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers.” His added the sub-headline, “A Mom Group Tell All Through A Father’s Eyes.”