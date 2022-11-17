Ashley Tisdale Cried After Learning She's Related To This Co-Star

Sometimes, there’s just that one best friend that feels like family. For longtime pals Ashley Tisdale and Austin Butler, this fact surprisingly rings true. The duo has remained close throughout their acting careers, so much so that Ashley has referred to Austin as her “twin.” Well, it seems Ashley might’ve been onto something there.

On Nov. 15, the High School Musical actor and her sister Jennifer Tisdale appeared on Ancestry’s YouTube Series 2 Lies and a Leaf. Around the video’s 10:10-minute mark, host Jackie Tohn revealed Ashely was related to one of her former Disney co-stars.

Ashley was then presented with three potential relative: Zac Efron, Austin Butler, and Dylan and Cole Sprouse.

After jokingly noting that she’s kissed all of them in her acting career, Ashley chose Austin as her possible relative. “Austin and I always say that we’re like fraternal twins born very far apart because he’s much younger and we’ve always had that connection,” she told her sister, who picked the Sprouse twins.

Seconds later, Tohn revealed Ashley guessed right. She (as well as her sister) and Austin are 10th cousins once removed. Talk about a family tree. In response, both sisters shrieked in surprise.

“No wonder we have such a connection! We’ve always said we’re brother and sister. That is insane. I literally am gonna cry,” Ashely said as she began to tear up.

Ashley’s touching reaction makes sense as she and Austin go way back. In 2009, the duo starred in Aliens In The Attic before reuniting in 2011 for Disney’s Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure.

“He’s my best, best friend,” Ashley said on the YouTube series. “I'm telling you when we first met, I was like ‘Oh, my God.’ We were like brother and sister from the minute we met.”

Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

At the end of the episode, Tisdale told her sister she texted Austin about being related. The Elvis star instantly replied, “No f**king way.”

Ashley and Austin are no strangers in documenting bestie status on Instagram, so this all comes as a cherry on top of a sweet, sweet friendship.