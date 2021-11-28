Ariana Grande knows how to throw a party, and her recent Thanksgiving photo dump on Instagram proves just that. The singer got candid in her most recent IG post, giving all her fans an inside look at how she and her friends and family spent Turkey Day — and I’m jealous. Ariana Grande’s Thanksgiving Instagram with her husband Dalton Gomez showed off their cute pup Toulouse, along with tons of singing and dancing. Oh, and various The Voice contestants also made an appearance in the videos of them singing “Help!” by The Beatles. Talk about a party.

Grande captioned the pics and vids with a testament as to how loud the evening was. “Nothing was ever as loud,” she wrote. “Sending you all so much love I hope you feel it from here.” It’s clear what she was referring to — among all the sweet pics of Grande’s parents playing card games and her hubby snuggled up with their pup, Grande also shared videos of the whole house belting out together in a singalong and dancing to music as a fire alarm went off.

Frankie Grande, Ariana’s older brother, commented on the post saying, “Omg it was the most special Thanksgiving,” he replied. “A great reminder of the incredible things we have to be grateful for… especially laughter!!”

The Voice contestants Holly Forbes and Jim and Sasha Allen were all in attendance, and given Grande’s IG post about her experience working with her Voice team, it’s clear they have a special place in each other’s hearts. “The amount of respect, love and appreciation I have for these human beings is beyond words, and what we’ve shared throughout this journey far surpasses what happens on this show,” Grande wrote in an earlier post. “It’s all, you’re all, so much more than this moment. It’s so special. I am so grateful that our paths have crossed and to be a teeny, tiny part of your story. You have changed everything permanently and I’m just so happy and thankful.”

Gomez and Grande usually keep their marriage on the down-low and fans don’t get too many pics of the two on Grande’s social media accounts. So, this adorable family portrait — dogs are family, by the way — is just too special not to see. The two tied the knot in May 2021 and dated since January 2020 before getting engaged in December 2020, but some speculate they may have been dating before 2020 kicked off.

One thing’s for sure, future Thanksgiving dinners are going to look just a tad bit different in my house, because I’m totally taking inspiration from Grande’s party pics.