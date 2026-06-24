Ariana Grande responds after accidentally posting an NSFW Instagram.

Ariana Grande is laughing it off after accidentally posting a photo of her bare boob on Instagram. On June 23, the “Yes, And?” singer shared a carousel post of photos in honor of Cancer season. The collection of pics — which was shared to her 363 million followers — included one accidental NSFW snap, where the gaping neckline of Grande’s dress revealed a bit more than she intended.

In the photo, Grande leaned over to pet a dog, creating a clear view down the front of her dress. After fans pointed out her mistake, Grande made it clear that she wasn’t going to let it get her down. Instead of deleting the post, she re-shared it on her Instagram Stories and poked fun at the nip slip in a follow-up post. Grande shared a throwback video of her and Elizabeth Gillies from Halloween 2023 in another Story. In the clip, the former Victorious co-stars re-enacted a scene from the movie, Showgirls, while dressed in character. "You have great t*ts. "They're really beautiful,” Gillies (dressed as Cristal) told Grande (dressed as Nomi). Grande responded, "Thank you.”

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It makes sense that Grande isn’t giving this one accident too much attention. The singer is busy gearing up for a new album, Petal, which is coming out July 31. Plus, she is in the middle of her Eternal Sunshine tour (which includes a total of 41 shows across North America and the U.K.) and a reported breakup with her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater. On June 8, an anonymous source told People that the couple had called it quits a while back. Per the insider, they have “been quietly broken up for several months” before reports leaked.

Despite the split, the insider said Grande and Slater are on good terms. “It’s amicable, they gave lots of time and careful consideration and decided to go their separate ways,” the source added. “They are still friends and very supportive of one another.”

TLDR: With so much going on, it doesn’t seem like Grande is dedicating too much energy to this one accidental post.